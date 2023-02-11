They needed an extra period, but the Royals were finally able to flex their muscle in a battle of the two best women’s basketball teams in the Landmark Conference and among the best in the country.

Scranton, which surrendered a 13-point lead in the third quarter, scored a game-tying basket with 1.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime where it pulled away for a 79-72 win over Elizabethtown Saturday afternoon at Thompson Gym.

The win continues the perfect season for the No. 3-ranked Royals, who are now 23-0 overall and 12-0 in the conference with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Blue Jays drop to 19-3 overall and 9-3 in the conference, with two of their losses coming at the hands of the Royals, including a 20-point thumping last month.

“I’m pleased with the effort,” Elizabethtown coach Veronica Nolt said. “It’s a painful loss, but I’m happy with the way we played.”

Sophomore Summer McNulty enjoyed the best game of her career as she poured in 35 points, including 22 after halftime. McNulty, who was averaging 16 points per game, hit 14 of her 27 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers.

“She’s a spectacular player,” Nolt said of McNulty. ”She works her butt off and is probably the hardest-working player I’ve ever coached here. She’s special in a lot of ways.”

The Jays sprinted to a 12-4 lead to start the game only to see Scranton then score 16 unanswered points during a 20-3 run that lasted into the second quarter and resulted in a 24-15 deficit for the Jays.

Elizabethtown went 7:55 without scoring a point and went cold from the floor. Despite the offensive struggles, the Jays only trailed 35-30 at the break thanks to a 10-2 run of their own late in the second quarter.

The Royals’ lead grew to 45-32 with 6:20 left in the third quarter, but the Jays closed the period on a 16-6 run and trailed by only three heading into the final quarter.

McNulty knocked down a 3-pointer to start the fourth, tying the game at 51-51 and eventually gave Elizabethtown a 60-58 lead with a bucket at the 5:46 mark.

DaniRae Renno, who finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, pushed the Blue Jays’ lead to 64-60 with 2:40 to play, but they scored only one more point in regulation.

Scranton tied the game 65-65 when Maddy Ryan followed up a miss with 1.5 seconds left. Following the play, Ryan went down with a significant leg injury and play was halted for roughly 20 minutes before she left the court on a stretcher.

The Royals opened the overtime period by scoring seven straight points and the Jays could not recover.

“We just went into an offensive lull those first couple minutes of overtime,” Nolt said. “I’m disappointed, but I’m not upset. I feel like we came out with a lot of fight and grit, and to show that toughness mentally and physically is really important moving forward.”