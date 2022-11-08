By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

Franklin & Marshall’s basketball team stole one from Elizabethtown Tuesday, and given the way the rest of the evening had gone, they did it in a wildly improbable way.

They shot their way to the finish line, with a freshman guard from California, Dylan Cormac, unholstering the big gun.

The Diplomats outscored E-town 14-0 over the final 1:46 to escape with an 83-78 win in the season opener for both clubs.

“We have a lot to clean up, but man, they dug in,’’ said F&M coach Nich Nichay. “This was a gritty win.’’

It was gritty to watch most of the way, both sides looking very much in early-November mode.

But E-town controlled it most of the way. The Blue Jays’ athletic guards - Jalin Robinson, Jared Archer and Tyreke Herbert - got downhill often, and then got to the rim or found wings Rance Russo (26 points, 10-of-15 shooting) and Niko Georgelis (14 points, 4-of-6 from the three-point arc).

Only rebounding kept F&M afloat; the Dips won the board battle 54-35, led by Josh Parra’s 16. Incredibly, at halftime, F&M had 16 offensive rebounds to E-town’s one.

Nichay said that in a scrimmage last week - he declined to name the opponent - his club was plus-20 on the glass. “That’s going to be our thing for a while,’’ he said.

Again, E-town was mostly much better in the halfcourt and in transition. It led by as many as 14, at 58-44, with 12 minutes left.

At the 1:46 mark, Nichay called time and reminded his guys that, “it’s college basketball,’’ meaning anything can happen.

Then he asked Cormac, who’d been cold on the bench, if he’d make the three-pointer he hoped a set double-screen play would yield.

“He said of course,’’ Nichay said. “He’s the best shooter in our gym, no question.’’

So they ran it, and Cormac drilled it. The Dips got a turnover, ran the set again, and again Cormac delivered, this time plus a foul.

F&M was now pressing fullcourt, and the Jays came a bit unglued, throwing the ball away in the backcourt, leading to a layup by F&M’s John Seidman (21 points).

E-town missed a three, and F&M labored through an ugly, well-defended possession than got another freshman guard, Vakaris Grauslys, to the foul line at :11.7.

He made both tries. The Dips led, 80-78.

E-town set up a final possession that yielded a flying one-hander by Archer that missed. Leading to more F&M free throws.

For the game, the Dips missed 52 of 79 shots. Yes, they got off 79 shots in 40 minutes. They missed 25 3-pointers and 13 free throws. In the last 106 seconds, they were 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line.

“Our defense was not good,’’ Nichay said. “In the first half, I think we were too hyped up for the first game. Then in the second half we got tentative, afraid to foul.

“But I’m proud they found a way to win.’’

The downside? “Now everyone else is going to know about (Cormac).’’