Millersville

• 2021-22: 7-20 overall, 6-16 PSAC East.

• Coach: Sharay Hall (second season, 7-20).

• Key player lost: Lauren Lister.

• Key returnees: F Makiah Shaw, G Brenna Ortwein, C La’Shyra Williams, G Bria Beverly.

• Outlook: The Marauders went through some growing pains a season ago, but they are looking to learn from them and take a step up this year.

Hall & Co. return 10 players from last year, while four freshmen are now on board and a pair of grad students now call Pucillo Gym home.

Taylor Langan comes to Millersville after graduating from Colgate University where she started six games last year and averaged 6.6 points.

In her first two games as a Marauder, the guard is averaging 18.5 points.

“With such a young team, I’m excited to bring Taylor on board as a grad transfer with her experience and maturity,” Hall said in a preseason outlook. “She has a contagious work ethic and a relentless approach to the game. She will be a great example of leadership for us.”

Jabria Ingram previously played at the University of Hartford where she started 20 games last season and averaged 5.8 points per game.

Shaw, a sophomore from Red Lion, started 26 games for the Marauders last season and was second on the team in scoring (7.1 points per game).

Ortwein, another sophomore, also started 26 games as a freshman and led the team in rounding (122) while scoring four points per game.

Freshman Marin Miller has emerged as the starting point guard and is averaging 10.5 points through her first two collegiate games. She scored 1,500 points in her high school career at Hollidaysburg.

The Marauders need to fill the void left by the graduation of Lister, the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,2021 points). Lister was a three-time All-PSAC East First Team selection.

In the preseason poll, Millersville was picked to finish sixth in the PSAC East.

MU will open conference play Dec. 2 at Edinboro.

Franklin & Marshall

• 2021-22: 10-15 overall, 8-12 Centennial Conference.

• Coach: Brianna Spector (second season, 10-15).

• Key player lost: Kenna Williams.

• Key returnees: G Meg Navarro, G Natalie Kolb (9.1 points per game), G Hope Schreiber, G Quinn Galligan, F Kennedy Wilburn (6.6) , F/C Jaclyn Feit (4.6), G Ally Trebelev.

• Outlook: The Diplomats roster features a number of young players, but many bring with them some valuable experience from a season ago.

Kolb started all 25 games last year, Feit and Wilburn both appeared in all 25 games and Trebelev played in 24 games.

Galligan started 13 times and appeared in 17 games overall.

Those four have been joined by freshman point guard Lizzie Neville (averaging eight points and three assists) in the starting five through F& M’s first three games (1-2) this season.

“Overall, we’re a pretty young team,” coach Spector said. “We are in the building process, but I think we’re getting better and better each game.”

Wilburn, a sophomore, is averaging 10.7 points and 14 rebounds through her first three games. Last season, as a freshman, she averaged 6.6 points and six rebounds per game.

Kolb, one of only two seniors on the roster, led the team in steals (39) and assists (38) a season ago.

Feit already has 19 blocked shots in three games this season, including 10 in a loss to Elizabethtown. She ranked second in the CC last year in blocked shots (54) and helped the Diplomats lead all of Division III in blocked shots.

“This is a really fun group to coach,” Spector said. “We’re looking to build a culture and a system. Building a foundation takes time, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Diplomats, who were picked to finish ninth in the CC Preseason Coaches Poll, open conference play Saturday at Washington College.

Elizabethtown College

• 2021-22: 20-6 overall, 12-2 Landmark Conference.

• Coach: Veronica Nolt (eighth season, 117-58).

• Key players lost: Veronica Christ.

• Key returnees: G Summer McNulty (12.7 points per game), C DaniRae Renno (10.4), G Cyleigh Wilson (7.3), F Jessica King (6.9), G Taylor Huyck (4.2), G Lindsay Boyd (2.4).

• Outlook: So far, so good.

The Blue Jays are off to a 3-0 start, including a championship at the Terry Greene Tipoff Classic at Franklin & Marshall, which ended with a 58-45 win over the host Diplomats in the final.

The early success should not come as a big surprise as coach Nolt returns four starters from a team that won 20 games a year ago and appeared in the Landmark Conference playoffs as well as the NCAA Division III Tournament.

“I’m really pleased with our start,” said Nolt. “I feel like we’re deeper this year than we were last year.”

McNulty and Wilson both started all 26 games last season, while King started 25 and Renno made 22 starts.

That quartet combined to average 37 points per game. Renno is already averaging 15.3 points through her first three games this fall and recorded a double-double (15 points, 13 rebounds) in the win over F& M.

The Jays will need all the scoring they can get in hopes of filling the void left behind by the departure of Christ, an All-American who averaged a team-high 19 points a game last year.

“Trying to replace a player like that has to be a group effort,” Nolt said. “I think we have the kids to fill the gaps. This is the hardest-working group I’ve had in my time here at E-town.”

The Jays open their Landmark schedule on Dec. 3 at Susquehanna.

Lancaster Bible College

• 2021-22: 13-12 overall, 10-6 United East.

• Coach: Joy Tharrington (third season, 19-17 overall).

• Key player lost: Lizzy Tilton.

• Key returnees: F/C Jade Eshelman, G Jenna Dombach, G Alaysha Iwais, G Sydney Heller, G/F Emma Drouillard, F Adalyn Steiner, G Mikayla Via, F Faith Hammond.

• Outlook: The Solanco duo of Eshelman and Dombach are back after finishing as the team’s top scorers a season ago with nine points per game.

The Chargers didn’t have a scorer average double figures last season, but they do return eight of their top nine scorers.

Eshelman also led LBC in rebounding (9.1) while starting 24 of 25 games.

The Chargers have four newcomers on the roster, including Lancaster County Christian grad Amber Millen.

“The culture of the program is strong and I’m excited about the chemistry the tram has already formed,” coach Tharrington said in her preseason outlook. “The team is intentional about their relationships with one another and they have gone out of their way to make it a positive experience for each member of the program.”

Eight of LBC’s 12 losses last season, including their last six, were by 10 points or less.

The Chargers open UE conference action Dec. 3 when they host Penn College.