Elizabethtown College scored early, the Blue Jays scored often and never let up.

That, combined with career nights from Jess King, Cyleigh Wilson and DaniRae Renno, fueled Elizabethtown to an 81-64 win over Catholic University on Wednesday night in a Landmark Conference women’s basketball semifinal at Thompson Gym.

The Jays’ third win this season over Catholic avenges playoff losses to the Cardinals the previous two seasons. The two teams have met in the playoffs the last four seasons.

“I think after last year, we all wanted to come back and prove ourselves,” said King, a junior who scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. “We know that we’re a good team. We were ready, we were prepared, we were focused and we were having fun.”

Wilson, another junior, hit her first six 3-point attempts and finished with a career-best 23 points.

Elizabethtown (22-3), ranked No. 18 in the latest WBCA Division III Coaches Top 25, jumped out to an early 11-4 lead. The Jays led by as many as 17 points (40-23) in the second quarter before they settled for a 46-33 halftime advantage.

The lead grew to 55-35 early in the third as the Jays opened the second half on a 9-2 run, including five points from Summer McNulty.

McNulty, the team’s leading scorer who came into the playoffs having scored 120 points in her final four regular-season games, finished with 18 points.

“Everyone’s going to gear up for Summer, so we knew we needed help from other kids,” said Elizabethtown head coach Veronica Nolt. “Hats off to them because they all showed up on both ends of the floor.”

Renno, who finished with 10 points, pulled down a career- high 17 rebounds as the Jays out-rebounded Catholic 53-36.

The Cardinals (18-8) cut the deficit to 65-54 with 7:34 left in the fourth quarter, but an 11-2 run by the Blue Jays squashed any chance of a Catholic comeback.

Wilson’s final 3-pointer gave the Jays their largest lead of the night, 79-56, with 3:49 to play.

“It was great,” said King of the win. “I think the team did a great job and we all had a well-rounded game. We all put in a lot of hard work in practice and I’m so proud of everyone.”

The win puts the Jays in Saturday’s championship game at Scranton. The top-seeded Royals, who are ranked No. 3 in the country, beat Moravian 58-31 in Wednesday’s other semifinal to remain undefeated.

“They have the home-court advantage,” said Nolt of the Royals, who handed the Jays two of their three losses. “We have nothing to lose; we’re not undefeated. They’re 26-0 right now, there’s no pressure on us. We’re going to go up there, it’s a great experience and we’re going to do our very best and see what happens.”