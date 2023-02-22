If it’s playoff season in the Landmark Conference, it must be time for another showdown between Elizabethtown College and Catholic University.

For the fourth consecutive season and sixth in the last eight, the Blue Jays and Cardinals will square off tonight in a women’s basketball semifinal at Thompson Gym. Tip is 7 p.m.

Catholic has won four of the five most recent playoff games, including the last two.

The Jays enter as the No. 2 seed after finishing with an 11-3 conference record and 21-3 overall mark. They are ranked No. 18 in the latest WBCA Division III Coaches Top 25.

The Cardinals (9-5, 18-7) are the third seed and lost both their regular-season clashes with the Jays (64-58 Jan. 18 in Washington D.C. and 68-58 Feb. 8 at Elizabethtown).

“They were very competitive games with some intense defense,” Blue Jays head coach Veronica Nolt recalled. “They’re what you would expect when two of the top two teams in the conference play each other.”

Elizabethtown sophomore Summer McNulty enters the postseason as the hottest scorer in the conference, having scored 120 points in the Jays’ last four regular-season games, including 28 against Catholic two weeks ago.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Nolt said of McNulty’s surge. “She has been really focused on trying to get the best shot she can. For her to do that has really been something knowing the other team is going to put their best defender on her.”

The Elizabethtown-Catholic winner will meet the winner of tonight’s other semifinal, Moravian at Scranton, in the final on Saturday.

Millersville (11-9 PSAC, 16-10 overall) will wrap up the regular season this week with a game tonight at West Chester before hosting Mansfield on Saturday.

The Marauders are coming off a 64-57 loss at Shippensburg that snapped a six-game winning streak.

After finishing 7-20 a season ago, the Marauders have clinched a PSAC playoff berth and could host a first-round game on Monday, depending how this final week plays out. Millersville sits alone in third place, but only a half-game ahead of East Stroudsburg and Kutztown. The top three teams earn a first-round home playoff game.

Franklin & Marshall closed the season with a 74-51 loss at McDaniel on Saturday to finish on a three-game losing streak. The Diplomats were 6-14 in the Centennial Conference and 9-16 overall.

Leading scorer and rebounder Kennedy Wilburn (10 points per game; 11 rpg) missed the final eight games with an injury.

Natalie Kolb, the team’s lone senior, had four points in her final game and finished her Diplomats career (two seasons) with 457 points while playing in all 50 games.

Lancaster Bible College’s season ended Saturday with a 63-48 win over Penn State Abington. The Chargers (9-7 United East Conference, 14-10 overall) finished in a tie for the UEC’s fourth and final playoff spot only to lose out to Penn College on the tiebreaker.

Leading scorer and rebounder Jade Eshelman (Solanco) missed the last 11 games with an injury and only played in 11 of LBC’s 24 games. The sophomore averaged 14.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, and also had a team-high 13 blocked shots.

Junior Jenna Dombach, another Solanco grad, was the only Charger to start all 24 games and averaged 8.4 points per game and recorded a team-high 36 steals.

Senior Adalyn Steiner finished her Chargers career with 627 points, while fellow senior Mikayla Via ended with 381 career points.