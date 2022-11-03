Elizabethtown College Blue Jays

2021-22: 8-16 overall, 3-11 Landmark Conference.

Coach: Britt Moore (fourth season, 35-61).

Key players lost: none.

Key returnees: 5-11 Sr. (fifth year) Jalin Robinson; 6-5 sophomore G Rance Russo, 6-6 Sr. F Dylan Rowe, 6-6 Jr. C Nick Rappa.

Schedule highlights: Season opener vs. F&M Nov. 8; Lancaster Bible Jan. 4; vs. Juniata at the Palestra Jan. 15 (time TBD).

Outlook: Moore is starting his fifth season, but in a very real sense this edition of the Blue Jays will be the first one that’s his team, with his guys.

Blame COVID-19. Like most small colleges, E-town lost the entire 2020-21 season to the Pandemic.

Moore had relatively veteran teams his first two years. Then came the COVID year.

“Without playing (in 2020-21), we essentially had two freshman classes in a row,’’ Moore said. “Last year, we started out with four guys who had ever been on a college court, and one who had played crunch-time minutes.’’

The Jays started 2-0, put 102 points on the board in the season opener and improved to 3-2 with a two-point win over King’s.

Soon six players, and Moore and one of his assistants, were shut down due to the virus. There were also injuries, including losing one player to Marfan Syndrome.

“Last year, we had a good group, but we weren’t deep enough to withstand all that. So, all right, we’ve got to go out and get more guys. We’ve got seven. I feel like it’s closer to where it’s got to be.’’

Among the returners, Robinson is a dynamic lead guard who averaged 15.5 points last year. Rance Russo, a big guard from Central Dauphin, had a nice freshman year (13.1 ppg), although his shooting percentage numbers will have to improve. Nick Rappa, a 6-6 junior, played only 11 games last year due to COVID, but led the team in per-game rebounding.

Among the newcomers, a noteworthy name is Austin Finarelli, a 6-0 guard who made Class 4A all-state a year ago, leading Dallas High School to a District Four title and the semifinals of the 4A state tournament.

The Jays appear to have some size, some quickness, and perhaps most importantly some depth. They should be better, but that will have to start on the defensive end, which was an issue a year ago.

Among 411 NCAA Division III schools, Etown was 344th in scoring defense and 285th in field-goal percentage D last season.

“Our new guys are really good, which makes practices super competitive,’’ said Russo. “We’re trying to lock in on what we need to get better at, which is mostly on the defensive end.’’

“(Being athletic enough) is not the problem,’’ said Robinson. “I think it’s communication. Last year we just didn’t talk enough, and we didn’t move (as a unit) together enough on D. It’s definitely something we can work and improve on.’’