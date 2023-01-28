In a game between opponents as evenly matched as Susquehanna and Elizabethtown, that know each other so well, a veteran guard and show-runner like Susquehanna’s Howie Rankine can be the critical difference.

Rankine’s steady hand at the tiller, and especially his cold-blooded three-pointer with 29 seconds left, lifted the River Hawks past E-town, 66-62 in a Landmark Conference game Saturday at Thompson Gym.

The Blue Jays (8-10 overall, 2-6 in the conference) have lost six of seven. They won the first meeting with Susquehanna (11-8, 6-2), by a point on the road Dec. 3.

“Honestly, we won at their place, because (Niko) Georgelis made a big three, we made free throws, and we stopped them at the end,’’ said E-town coach Britt Moore.

“Today, Rankine made a big three, they made free throws, and they stopped us at the end. Same story, it just got flipped.’’

There were 16 lead changes Saturday, and the score was tied eight times - back and forth, back and forth it went, with an occasional swing moment.

One of those came just before halftime, Susquehanna inbounding with 94 feet to go and 1.6 seconds left. E-town guard Austin Finarelli stole a tipped pass and made a flying 3-pointer (maybe) a half-instant before the buzzer to give the Jays a 34-31 lead.

Finarelli was also in the middle of another one, with about two minutes left, when he banked in a runner on a tough angle but was whistled for hairline charge call. An and-one three-point play play there would have given E-town a two-point lead, but the charge turned out to be the first of three straight empty possessions.

The killer three by Rankine came after that, and made it 63-59.

The Jays got a last possession, down by two with 8.5 ticks remaining. They got a decent look for leading scorer Rance Russo out of a time-out, but the shot fell short with less than a second left.

Rankins, a senior from Carlisle, scored 23 with six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

Russo led E-town with 18. Finarelli scored 16 in 25 minutes.

The Jays are depleted by injuries right now. Finarelli and starting guard Ben Stanton are freshmen and Russo is a sophomore.

“I told them, I can sleep tonight because we gave the effort,’’ Moore said. “In a couple of our league games, the effort hasn’t been there, and that’s hard to coach and manufacture. I thought we had the right look (on the last shot) but we just came up a little short.’’

Women’s basketball: Elizabethtown 79, Susquehanna 52 - In the opener of a mens/womens doubleheader, the Jays trailed 13-2 in the opening minutes, and this was a 30-30 game at halftime.

Then E-town put together an monstrous 31-point third quarter, looking very much like the 17-1 team it is.

“We were a little disjointed at times (early),’’ said Etown coach Veronica Nolt. “But really, I just wanted to see us bring some joy and energy to the game.’’

The Jays made 10 of 15 shots from the field in the third including four threes, seven of eight free throws, and had just one turnover.

End of suspense.

“All our kids are first- or second-year players,’’ Nolt said. “What I like is they stick together.’’

DaniRae Renno, a 6-2 freshman, led E-town with 14 points. Summer McNulty scored 13. Another freshman, Kaeli Romanowski, scored 12 with six rebounds, three assists and four steals off the bench.

The Jays trail only undefeated, sixth-ranked Scranton in the Landmark. Scranton won the first meeting by 20 Jan. 13. They get another shot, at Thompson Gym, Feb. 11.