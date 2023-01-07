Make it an even dozen for the Blue Jays.

The Elizabethtown College women’s basketball team pushed its season-opening winning streak to 12 Saturday afternoon with a 94-72 win over Moravian.

All 12 of the wins have been by double-digits and the latest is already the eighth 20-plus margin of victory this season.

Summer McNulty and DaniRae Renno combined for 39 points and led a quartet of Blue Jay scorers in double figures.

McNulty led the way with 20 points, while Renno scored 19 and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds. Cyleigh Wilson added 14 points and Jessica King had 10.

McNulty leads the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game while Renno is not far behind with 14.8. Both are sophomores on a team that has no seniors.

“I think it’s all the hard work we’ve put in this year, especially in the offseason,” McNulty said of the keys to success to start the season. “The amount of work everyone has put in outside of practice will help us.”

It’s also helped the Jays earn a No. 23 ranking in the latest WBCA Division III Top 25 national poll.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” said Elizabethtown coach Veronica Nolt, who is in her eighth season at the helm. “The chemistry is so good. This is a team I’ve been working for for a long time in terms of just enjoying them. They’re wonderful.”

The Jays, who are outscoring their opponents by an average of 76-53, lead the Landmark Conference in seven different statistical categories and are ranked eighth nationally in field goal percentage (46%).

“I think a lot of it has to do with team chemistry and the culture we have,” said Renno. “Coach is teaching us more than just basketball. She’s teaching us characteristics of a leader, she’s teaching us courage and commitment. I think as long as we maintain those qualities we can keep it going.”

Renno and McNulty also give credit to the presence of grad student Clare Marchese, who has spent all of her collegiate career at Elizabethtown.

Marchese has appeared in 10 games this season and averages only 1.4 points per game, but her role as a leader and mentor has been proven to be a vital key to the Jays’ unblemished start.

“She’s done a great job,” Renno said of Marchese. “I can’t talk enough about how much she’s done to impact us. She’s always there to help us.”

Lancaster Catholic grad Cass Perris, a junior, has appeared in all 12 games (averaging 16 minutes a game) and is scoring 4.7 points. She had eight in Saturday’s win over Moravian.

“I love this team,” Nolt said. “I think its about getting the right ingredients and I think I have the right ingredients. They’re really, really good kids that are good basketball players and they don’t have an agenda. They don’t care who gets the credit, they just want to do well as a group.”

So far, so good. Perfect, in fact.