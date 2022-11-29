It would be a reach, but only a slight one, to say Elizabethtown’s men’s basketball team won a 94-80 game Tuesday with defense.

The Blue Jays forced 20 turnovers and turned a close battle into a comfortable win over Valley Forge in a non-conference game before a small crowd at Thompson Gym.

“Today was not the kind of (field-goal percentage) defense we want,’’ said coach Britt Moore. “Probably half the teams we’ve played, we’ve held in the 30s, so we’ve shown we can do it. I thought this was a little post-Thanksgiving, get-the-kinks-out kind of thing.’’

Valley Forge came in 1-3, its losses by a combined 75 points, and had just 10 players in uniform. But the Patriots had a legit point guard, Jay White (25 points, 11 rebounds), some athletic mid-size guys, and threw in a three-pointer once in a while, including a 30-footer at the halftime buzzer than sent them to the break with a 37-36 lead.

They led by as many as four, and were up 52-50, out of a time-out, when the Jays, scrambling and connecting and help/recovering, put together a perfect defensive possession.

It ended with E-town’s Tyreke Herbert blocking a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. A bad break, really, since without the violation whistle it would have been an easy run-out basket.

No matter; it sparked an 11-0 run that gave the Jays control, and they never gave it up.

On the offensive end, E-town leans on two sophomores: Dylan Rowe, a 6-6 sophomore post player from Downingtown, and Rance Russo, a 6-5 shooter and slasher from Central Dauphin.

Rowe scored 28 with 11 rebounds, on 12-of-17 shooting. He had 20 in the second half. Russo scored 26, 16 after halftime, and had five three-pointers. Last year’s leading scorer, senior guard Jalin Robinson, scored a season-high 15 off the bench.

The Jays made 20 of 30 from the field (67 percent) and seven of nine from the arc in the second half. For the game, they had 18 assists to just eight turnovers.

Valley Forge shot well the whole way (54 percent from the field and the arc), but E-town’s ability to attack and disrupt defensively, leading to the 20 turnovers, was decisive.

“I know when we watch the film, we’ll see (Herbert) was in the middle of it,’’ Moore said. “He had a ton of nice passes and he’s just there, making them uncomfortable.’’

Etown is 3-3, and just a bad 90 seconds (in the season opener with F&M) away from a really nice start for a club that won just eight games are year ago.

They’re playing now without starting point guard Jared Archer, who broke his arm in a defeat of Cabrini Nov. 17. Robinson was down with an illness for a bit, and the current starting point, freshman Ben Stanton, hobbled off with an ankle issue Tuesday.

“I feel like we keep having to kind of restart,’’ Moore said. “We have the pieces. We just need to get the reps.’’

Elizabethtown begins Landmark Conference at 4 p.m. Saturday at Susquehanna.