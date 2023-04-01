Now comes the hard part, for Mike Rhoades, Penn State’s new basketball coach.

Now comes cobbling together a basketball team, to compete in the Big Ten next November and sustain the (relative) high the program is on, having just made the NCAA tournament and won a game in it, propelling then-coach Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame and, thus, Rhoades from Virginia Commonwealth to Happy Valley.

One of the subtle themes of Rhoades’ introductory press conference Thursday was that Penn State wanted a guy who considered it a destination job. Implied but unspoken: Shrewsberry wasn’t that guy.

"We wanted to find a coach who wanted to be at Penn State," athletic director Patrick Kraft said.

"We wanted someone who had the same confidence and the chip on the shoulder that we all have as an organization.’’

Rhoades said that his talks about the job with Kraft were "as real as it can get," He said, 'What do you need to make this place great?' We have a plan and we're going to pursue that plan. ... When we were talking, we were talking about building a plan to last, not just to get hot."

Another big-picture word from Thursday came straight from James Franklin: alignment. As in, everyone from university administration to athletic department administration to the coach with the same commitment to the same things in all areas - NIL, facilities, staff, recruiting, etc.

“That was the number one thing that kept coming to my mind, was the alignment of the president, the director of athletics and to our coaches,’’ Rhoades said. “I heard it, and I felt it. It’s not everywhere. That’s special.’’

Rhoades’ teams will certainly be athletic and tough and compete and defend like crazy, which is why I called it a “high-floor,’’ hire Thursday. He’s not going to run this thing into the ground.

Whether it’s also a high-ceiling hire, whether Rhoades can bring enough studs to State College to drag Penn State to the top of a deep league whose members mostly seem to beat each other senseless, is unknowable.

Equally unknowable is whether Shrewsberry, here just two years, could have done it. This year’s team was one of the oldest in the country. Key pieces fell here from the transfer portal, notably foundational point guard Jalen Pickett, who became (on merit) the school’s first all-American in basketball in 68 years.

A bumpy 9-21-ish ride next year would give back much of this year’s gains, and with the current roster, that kind of season is on the table, is not likely.

The current roster includes just three scholarship players: Kebba Njie, Kanye Clary, and Demetrius Lilley, of whom only Njie was impactful this season. Five players, including Pickett, have used their eligibility. One, Seth Lundy, has said he’s entering the NBA draft, and four have entered the transfer portal.

(That doesn’t mean they won’t be back; two of them, Jameel Brown and Evan Mahaffey, attended Thursday’s press conference.)

Shrewsberry’s two main recruits for next season, his son Braeden and Carey Booth, are probably gone. Booth, a top 100 player nationally and the son of former Penn State player Calvin Booth, has re-opened his recruitment. Braeden Shrewsberry is following his Dad to Notre Dame.

The good news is seven VCU players are now in the portal. Five of them started at least some of the time on Rhoades’ 27-win, conference champion, NCAA tournament team.

One of them, point guard Ace Baldwin, Jr., was the Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year. Another, power forward Jalen DeLoach, made second-team all-conference and led the Rams in rebounding.

Penn State, sans Pickett, needs a point guard. And boy, do the Nittany Lions need rebounding.

Rhoades has a lot of the qualities, it says here, that could make him the Big Ten’s next Tom Izzo. But that’s long-term, macro stuff.

The job right now is micro and urgent and sizable.