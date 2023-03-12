A year ago, Utah State may have seemed an odd choice for a transfer location, at least geographically, for Manheim Central grad Taylor Funk.

It’s making a lot of sense now, after three-point bombing Funk and the three-point bombing Aggies earned an at-large bid to The Big Dance - the NCAA men’s basketball tournament - Sunday night.

“It was scary for sure,’’ Funk said by telephone Sunday, of taking his act to Utah. “But, I had one year left to play college basketball, and it’s always been my dream to play in this tournament, and now it’s happening.’’

The Aggies (26-8) had won five of six before losing to San Diego State 62-57 Saturday in the championship game of the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs thus earned the MWC’s automatic bid to the NCAA, but Utah State was a near-lock for an at-large. The Aggies are 19th in the NET ranking supposedly favored by the selection committee, and 18th in the influential metric rank by statistician Ken Pomeroy.

That’s ahead of Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Virginia, et al.

The Aggies held a “watch party,’’ at coach Ryan Odom’s house as the selections were announced in ESPN Sunday, but, “It was more of a celebration,’’ Funk said. “You never know, but I’d say we were confident of getting in.’’

Funk, a 6-9 forward, played four seasons and 120 games at St. Joseph’s, in Philadelphia, before transferring after last season. He has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this season, both figures second on the team.

His 79 three-pointers are also second on the team. Funk has made 39 percent of his attempts from the arc and 88 percent from the foul line.

Utah State faces Missouri (24-9) at 1:40 p.m. EST Thursday in a first-round game in Sacramento, Calif. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Missouri is the seven seed in the South Region. Utah State is the 10 seed, but Las Vegas had the Aggies a two-point favorite as of Sunday night.

The Mountain West has not had an NCAA tournament win since 2018. Utah State had made the dance 24 times, the last in 2021, when it lost of the first round to Texas Tech.

Funk said he won’t be the only Funk in Sacramento. He said he had just talked to his parents.

“They said, “We’ll be there,’’ he said. “They were in Vegas (for the conference tournament.). They’re still there. They said, ‘We’ll see you Thursday.’ ’’