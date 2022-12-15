With the local college men’s basketball teams in varying degrees of holiday hiatus, a look at the season so far and what’s coming next:

Millersville (5-3, 2-0 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference): The Marauders have won four straight, including an impressive 84-73 win Dec. 3 over Mercyhurst, an expected conference contender that knocked MU out of the NCAA tournament a year ago.

“The experience and continuity that (Mercyhurst has), we’re trying to figure that out,’’ coach Casey Stitzel said Wednesday. “That was a big step for us.’’

The big issue, Stitzel said, is “you have to learn how to bring it every day.’’

He said that last year’s team didn’t have five bad practices all year.

“This year, we were up to that number in October,’’ he said. “But now, we haven’t had a had one in, like, three weeks.’’

Senior forward Justin Nwosu, the lone starter from last year’s 25-win, NCAA tournament team, leads Millersville with 11.9 points per game. Sophomore center Drew Stover, a non-starter, averages 10.6. Coming on fast of late is freshman guard Keith Mency, who scored 16 with zero turnovers in 29 minutes against Mercyhurst.

Next up: At Clarion Sunday, at Pitt-Johnstown Monday.

Elizabethtown (4-4, 1-0 Landmark Conference): The Blue Jays have bounced back nicely from last year’s 8-16 season with two exceptions - losing a nine-point lead late in a season-opening loss to F&M, and falling 80-59 in its last outing, at Marywood Dec. 12.

Marywood shot 58 percent in the second half, a step back in the Blue Jays’ season-long goal of getting better defensively.

“Overall we’ve done a pretty good job defensively,’’ said coach Britt Moore. “We just didn’t look like ourselves.’’

Other than that, the Jays have been very solid, and got a one-point win over defending conference champion Susquehanna on the road in the game before Marywood.

They’ve overcome two ACL injuries (freshman Josian Guerra and junior Ryan Szatowski), a torn achilles (sophomore Alon Gorham) and a broken arm (junior Ryan Archer, a starting point guard).

Sophomore wing Rance Russo, from Central Dauphin High, has emerged as a go-to scorer (18.5 ppg).

“He’s earned it,’’ Moore said. “I get to work around 8-8:30, and he’s already in the gym, getting shots up.’’

Next up: Shenandoah Wednesday, Dec. 28; at Stevenson Friday, Dec. 30.

Franklin & Marshall (5-3, 2-1 Centennial Conference): The Diplomats are on a three-week break after losing at home to undefeated Scranton Dec. 7, a game they trailed by 19 points before pulling within four with 65 seconds left.

Prior to that game, F&M had won three of four, and are within a basket (in an 88-87 loss at Ursinus) of a 3-0 start in the conference.

Injuries are a theme with all the local clubs; starting forward Riiny Giis has missed F&M’s last three games and freshman guard Dylan Cormac, an elite shooter, had made only three appearances.

The Dips are led offensively by sophomore John Seidman, the kind of crafty 6-3, swingman-type who fronts a lot of D-3 offenses. He’s averaging 16 ppg. They pound the glass, led by Milton Hershey grad Josh Parra (9.25 rebounds per game).

To get where it wants to go, though, F&M will have to shoot it better, especially from foul line, where they’re getting over 20 times per game, but making just 53.7 percent.

Up next: A trip to Las Vegas, where F&M will play two teams that won 20 and made the NCAAs last yeat, Dubuque (Iowa) Dec. 28 and Wisconsin-Platteville Dec. 30.

Lancaster Bible College (4-3, 1-0 United East Conference): The injury news is good at LBC, where Jordan Shewbridge returned from a hip flexor injury and dropped 26 points in the Chargers’ 87-76 defeat of Cabrini Dec. 8.

Shewbridge, a Garden Spot grad who was the United East Player of the Year last season, missed two of his team’s first six games and played limited minutes in three others.

In his absence, the Chargers learned to play with both their big guys, Adam Stoltzfus (Lancaster Mennonite) and Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) on the floor at the same time. They combined for 43 points and 18 rebounds vs. Cabrini.

“I still feel like we’ve underachieved offensively,’’ said coach Jon Mack, “but we’re able to go big, and teams have to make decisions.’’

Also, sans Shewbridge, junior guard Grant Sareyka has emerged a versatile leader who leads the team in scoring (16 ppg).

Up next: A big test at a tournament Dec. 29-30 in Ashland, Va. vs. defending national champ Randolph-Macon and then either Rowan or Maryville, both of which made the NCAAs last year.

“If we get in (NCAAs), we’re probably going to face a top seed,’’ Mack said. “This is simulating an NCAA tournament pod. Facing top-tier Division III, you’re really facing Division II players. This is up a level for us.’’

Stevens Tech (5-4, 4-3 Seaboard Conference): The Bulldogs head into a showcase in Maryland this weekend on a two-game losing streak but, in truth, about where coach Ken Stone thought they’d be.

“If you had told me in November we’d be 5-4 now, I wouldn’t have thought that was far-fetched,’’ said coach Ken Stone.

Three of Stevens’ four losses are to nationally-ranked junior college teams and the fourth was to Philadelphia Community College, which, Stone said, “would be ranked if they played every night like they did against us.’’

The Bulldogs are getting 13 points and five rebounds a game from Malik Murphy, a sophomore from Susquehanna Township. Another forward, Chris Sherman, is averaging 11 points and eight boards.

McCaskey grad Marcus Benning, a freshman, has been a find, averaging nine points in 19 minutes.

Up next: Stevens plays Union (6-2) and Nassau (9-3) at a showcase in Rockville, Md. Saturday and Sunday.

The Bulldogs haven’t played at home since Nov. 22, and won’t again until Jan. 10.