In an episode of the great situation comedy “All in the Family,’’ Mike (aka The Meathead) loses a professorship to a black man, the irony being a devout liberal getting burned, apparently, by affirmative action.

Mike, being consoled by his boss, points out that “That’s the way things are today.’’

The boss answers that the scales of justice, “may have to rock both ways until we arrive at equal opportunity for everybody.’’

That was in 1976.

In the landmark Grutter vs. Bollinger case, the Supreme Court gave a limited endorsement of affirmative action in college admissions, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor writing in her majority (five to four) decision that "race-conscious admissions policies must be limited in time," adding that the "Court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today."

That was in 2003.

Sports should be different. No court decisions or quotas or written policy needed.

The locker room, we’re told, is with the possible exception of the U.S. military the ultimate melting pot. And the military isn’t as pure a meritocracy.

More than half of major college basketball players, and about half of FBS football players, are African-American. Yet as of 2020, just 14 of 130 FBS head football coaches, and 23 percent of Division One college basketball coaches were black.

“It’s not necessarily racist,’’ Patrick Ewing, the Hall of Fame player and current Georgetown head coach, said in 2020. “Most of the time you hire a person you can relate to.”

OK, but for decades now, African-Americans have filled rosters and, to a lesser but still sizable extent, coaching staffs. How much relating time do athletic directors and administrators need?

In sports, of all worlds, for better and worse, everyone just wants to win. That fact alone should have done much more, on its own, to solve this problem by now. Is it possible there is still the belief that a race of people can help you win on the field but not on the sidelines?

This came to the front burner last week when North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams retired, opening one of the biggest, most iconic coaching jobs in the country.

If a football job of this magnitude came open tomorrow, anyone paying attention could come up with a dozen viable candidates, hot coordinators in college and the NFL, youngish head coaches killing it in the MAC or Sun Belt, name-brand veterans on broadcasting sabbaticals, and, of course, Bill Cowher.

In basketball right now, not so much. Larry Brown, who for most of his life would have left any job for this one, is 80. Bill Self just signed a lifetime contract at Kansas.

Rick Pitino is too tainted, John Calipari too rich, Brad Stevens too NBA, Jay Wright too happy where he is.

Basketball doesn’t really have hot coordinators.

North Carolina basketball has a long history of “in the family,’’ hires.

Which brings us to Steve Robinson, currently Williams’ top aide and an assistant to him at UNC for 18 years. That’s the second-longest tenure in that job behind Bill Guthridge, an assistant to Dean Smith who became the head man when Smith retired in 1997.

Robinson has led teams to the NCAA tournament as the head man at Florida State and Tulsa, and regularly shows up on lists of the country’s top assistant coaches.

He is African-American.

It seems too obvious, doesn’t it?

That’s what I thought about Eric Bieniemy, too.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ now-veteran offensive coordinator has seemed to handle every part of his career so well that, if I was an NFL owner looking for a coach this offseason, my football people would have had to talk me out of Eric Bieniemy.

But he is still the Kansas City Chiefs now-veteran offensive coordinator.

Maybe there’s something we don’t know. That could be as true of Bieniemy and Steve Robinson as anyone else on Earth.

Certainly, North Carolina shouldn’t be pressured into hiring anyone. This ought to be about basketball, not social engineering.

Still, … If not now, when? How much time do we need?