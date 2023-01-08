PHILADELPHIA - Penn State’s Palestra magic, it was learned Sunday, is deep and loud but not tall enough.

Massive Purdue overcame a brilliant performance by Penn State guard Jalen Pickett and a massive noise from Nittany Nation to beat the Lions, 76-63, before a hyped crowd of about 9,000 at college basketball’s cathedral.

Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) had won five of six. Purdue (15-1, 4-1) entered last week ranked No. 1 in the country, although it did lose at home to Rutgers last Monday.

“First of all, congrats to Purdue,’’ said a bitterly disappointed Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry afterward. “They’re No. 1 for a reason.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance, because we didn’t play with that toughness. So I felt like I left Philadelphia down tonight, and I apologize for that.’’

The Boilermakers feature 7-4, 290-pound Zach Edey, who averages 22 points and 13 rebounds and for whom Penn State has no matchup. He went for 30 and 13 Sunday, and it looked pretty easy.

Fun fact: Purdue is first in the country in rebounding margin. Penn State is 286th. The margin was 36-25 Sunday.

The Nittany Lions consist of a fulcrum (Pickett), some very raw bigs and a bunch of shooters; they average 28 3-point attempts, and 11 makes, per game.

Pickett is a crafty junior transfer from Siena, of all places. He’s a crafty 6-4 lead guard with trace elements of Andrew Miller, Marcus Smart and even Steve Nash in his game. Pickett carried the Lions to a 37-31 halftime lead. At that point, he had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers.

“They banked in a three,’’ said Purdue coach Matt Painter. “Pickett hits two step-back threes, makes two scoop shots. I was looking at the degree of difficulty of some of the shots they made. I thought we were OK if we could just keep guarding them.’’

The Boilers defended Pickett a little better thereafter, but he finished with 26, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Painter called him, “the best guard in our conference.’’

He was right about the game, too. From the first possession of the second half, Purdue got Edey rolling straight to the rim off pick-and-roll action for easy stuff, beginning the half on a 12-0 run that soon went to 19-5. Penn State never seriously threatened after that.

The Boilers also got very solid games from freshman starting guards Fletcher Loyer (17 points) and Braden Smith (15 points), who played a combined 63 minutes with just one turnover.

“I thought their freshmen played like seniors,’’ Shrewsberry said. “I thought our seniors played like freshmen.

Penn State beat nationally-ranked foes here in 2017 (Michigan State) and 2020 (Iowa). As in those games, the feel in the building Monday bore little resemblance to Penn State’s home gym, the Bryce Jordan Center.

“This environment is unbelievable,’’ said an emotional Shrewsberry. “I appreciate everybody who showed up and I told our guys, let’s give them something to cheer about.’’

For a half, they did, against the least favorable matchup imaginable. But the Lions were undeniably flat to start the second half, and for the game, they shot just three free throws. That’s what their second-year coach was so fired up about.

“I get frustrated, man,’’ Shrewsberry said. “I’m going to fight for my guys. If a got to get a tech, if I need to get kicked out, I’m going to fight for our guys.’’

He’d also like to see them fight for themselves for 40 minutes.

“I guarantee you we will come out with energy the second half (at home against Indiana) Wednesday,’’ he said. “You might see something you’ve never seen before.’’