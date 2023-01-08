Ariel Jones took a moment to scroll through her phone and find her most recent inspirational message. They started arriving when basketball was taken away from her and they’ve continued ever since.

The 979 days between Jones’ junior and senior seasons at Shippensburg were often frustrating. It took a strong support system to help her navigate them.

The messages appear like clockwork. They’re sent by her mom.

“Look back at where you came from and let yourself feel proud about your progress,” Adilia Jones wrote one day in December. “You. Are. Killing. It.”

Somehow, despite everything, Jones remains one of the best players in the PSAC. The Cedar Crest grad is on the verge of becoming the conference’s all-time scoring leader. She poured in 48 points against Mercyhurst on Dec. 12 and she’s averaging 22.6 points through 13 games.

One season lost to COVID-19 and another lost to a mystifying injury hasn’t deterred Jones. It hasn’t dimmed her love for the game.

“There are days when I still don’t feel like myself,” she said. “Where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not as fast anymore. Or I can’t make cuts anymore.’ I feel like it’s going to come back to me. I’ve just got to keep working and keep pushing through.”

Jones has no choice. Not after all she endured.

The wait

Some of Jones’ teammates poke fun at her about her age. She’s 23 and 5½ years removed from the day she first stepped foot on Shippensburg’s campus. She will graduate for a second time this spring.

“I feel super old to them and they don’t let me forget it,” she said with a laugh. “They’ll be like, ‘The grandmas are over there today.’ It’s all fun and games. We joke around a lot.”

Jones has grown up in this program. The photos on the 5-7 guard’s profile page flash through the years. From a youthful-looking freshman with braces to a more mature adult on the brink of history.

This wasn’t her plan. It just happened to her. The sixth-year senior was supposed to be finished after the 2020-21 season. That season was never played.

Every PSAC winter athlete experienced the pain of COVID. Each of them lost a year. Jones spent that time finding innovative ways to stay sharp.

When she was on campus, there was a limit to three players per basket and everyone wore a mask. When she was home, she’d stop by her aunt and uncle’s outside court, lift weights in her basement and dribble in her driveway. She’d visit the YMCA when it was open, play 1-on-1 with her brother, Amani, or work out with her dad, Anthony.

There were bright spots during those dark days. They helped her reconnect with the reason she started playing basketball in the first place.

“It felt like old times,” Jones said. “I didn’t feel like I had so much pressure on me. I was just doing it for fun.”

Besides, one lost season wasn’t the end of the world. Ship’s best players were returning for 2021-22. It was going to be worth the wait.

Jones played two games that season and reached 2,000 career points. Then she got hurt.

The injury

It was initially diagnosed as a sprained ankle. No problem in the big picture. Jones figured she’d miss a game, maybe two, and be on her way. The pain persisted and it became apparent this was more serious.

Jones had a fragmented bone in her foot. She tried physical therapy in an effort to salvage her season. When it didn’t improve over two months, she had surgery. That put her in a cast for another two months. She couldn’t even walk. She moved around on a scooter. Then came more rehab.

“It was a long process,” Jones said. “Or at least in my head, it felt like it was long.”

Jones spent last winter watching from the bench. Many of her teammates had entered the program with her and were about to leave. Instead of pursuing a championship together, she served as their biggest cheerleader.

“Her leadership was spectacular,” Shippensburg coach Kristy Trn said. “If you watched any of the game film, she was the most supportive of teammates. Still very vocal in practices and timeouts, talking to the players and giving her perspective out on the floor. That was a tremendous lift that she gave the team. She was extremely positive.”

As spring turned to summer, Jones still wasn’t sure she’d make it back for the start of this season. She rehabbed tirelessly at Lancaster Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. Her goal was clear. She didn’t want to miss any more games.

“The part that made it easier for me is they understood I had a timeline,” Jones said. “They worked with me. They were like, ‘Hey, if this is where you want to be in August or September, then we’ve got to get moving.’ I think that really helped me. They wanted me to get better just as much as I wanted to get better.”

Jones was cleared for running and cutting in early September. She scored 21 points in the season-opener against Fayetteville State on Nov. 11.

The legacy

Jones now ranks second in PSAC history with 2,305 points, having passed 1982 Cheyney grad Valerie Walker on the list with a 29-point effort in Saturday’s 93-82 win at Edinboro. She’s well on pace to surpass Lauren Beckley, a 2010 Shippensburg grad, for the record. Beckley scored 2,407.

Trn recruited and coached both players. When Beckley reached the end of her career, Trn assumed it was a one-of-a-kind experience. A shooting star never to be matched.

Then came Jones.

“You think, ‘Well, that’s not going to happen again in my lifetime,’ ” Trn said. “But I’ve been blessed to have two players who potentially have that ability. It’s very fun to watch a player work toward that. It’s also a struggle. You can see the stress it puts on them. It’s a lot of pressure on a player knowing they have to be that consistent all the time.”

Jones, who scored 1,234 points at Cedar Crest, remembered playing pickup games against her future Shippensburg teammates before the start of her freshman season. The Lebanon native was a little intimidated. They were fast. They were strong. She wondered if she was ready for the next level.

That first season left no doubt. Jones scored 609 points. Another PSAC record.

Trn didn’t envision this kind of a success. That’s impossible to predict. When she convinced Jones to become part of the 2017-18 team, the coach hit the jackpot.

“You knew she had great ability,” Trn said. “I didn’t see the full breadth of this coming. It’s sort of up to every individual once they get on your campus. To do the work. To see how they’ll develop. I knew there was a very high ceiling for her. She has shot right through it.”

Jones has averaged at least 21 points every season, including 25.6 as a sophomore. She has made 682 field goals and a record 734 free throws while shooting 81% at the line.

Only 16 PSAC players have reached 2,000 career points. Jones is on the verge of surpassing all of them.

The future

There are seven weeks and 14 games remaining on Shippensburg’s schedule. The Raiders are 11-2, 6-1 in the league and hopeful of making a playoff run.

Jones hasn’t thought much about the end of her collegiate playing days. After waiting so long, it’s important for her to stay in the moment. There are big team goals in addition to the personal records she’s chasing.

The senior’s first degree is in human communications. Her second degree will be in sociology. She doesn’t plan to walk in spring graduation, but she may take photos in her cap and gown. This time without her boot.

Jones hopes there’s more basketball beyond these next two months. She dreams of making the Puerto Rico national team and perhaps heading overseas.

“I don’t know if I want to stop playing,” she said. “I want to keep going and travel.”

Those inspirational messages will keep popping into her phone. They are a reminder of all the challenges she has faced.

When Jones walked off the court after Shippensburg was eliminated in the PSAC semifinals on March 7, 2020, she didn’t know the bumpy road that awaited her. If she had, she might not have stuck around.

“If you would have asked me at the end of my junior year, I probably would have said no,” Jones said. “I can’t stay that long. I can’t do it. Being here now, I’m so glad I waited and let time play out. I think it’s gonna be a great year for us. There are so many more things I want to do.”

Beyond the records and the championships she will chase, there’s the simple joy of playing again. Every game is one to savor.

Jones made it back. She’s killing it.