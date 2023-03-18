Penn State’s charmed (so far, as this is written) basketball postseason began March 9, when it beat Illinois in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

In the last 44 seconds of that game, there were seven fouls and four time-outs. There were five fouls in the last 20 seconds, three in the last 12.

Penn State led by seven at the start of that sequence and won by three, without a single possession in which the outcome was on the line.

During Thursday’s opening games of the NCAA tournament:

Houston led Northen Kentucky by nine with 1:29 left. There were four fouls in the final 43 seconds. Houston won by 11.

San Diego State-Charleston - five fouls and three time-outs in the last 54 seconds. Charleston started the sequence down five, and lost by six.

Arkansas-Illinois - Four fouls in the last 23 seconds. Illinois was down seven, lost by 10.

Down nine to Michigan State Friday, USC fouled four times in 51 seconds, after which it was down 10 in the final minute and quit trying.

You get the idea.

Basketball games end with teams playing the clock, not the scoreboard or even the opponent. The result is a drama-draining, interminable parade between foul lines that is maddening, stupid and oh by the way, as strategy, almost never works..

A solution has existed at least since 2007, when Nick Elam, then a grad student at the University of Dayton, was watching N.C. State and Virginia Tech carry out the familiar, unwatchable ritual in an ACC tournament semifinal and it dawned on him:

The clock becomes the opponent. The clock is the problem.

The Elam Ending was soon born.

Elam is a really smart guy, now a professor at Ball State, but his idea is radically simple: At the first stoppage under, say, the three-minute mark in the NBA and four-minute mark in college games, the clock is turned off for good.

Seven points are added to the leading team’s score. That number is the “target score.’’ The game is resumed. First team to the target score wins.

Roundball unplugged.

The idea seems, at surface level, gimmicky and contrived. But what it fixes is a more obvious and important contrivance, one that in various forms, plagues all the major American team sports: Fouling on purpose is not only allowed but encouraged, in the way the rules are written and the games are coached and officiated.

Why?

Adopt the EE, and every game - literally every single one - will end with somebody making a basketball play. No overlong, anticlimactic overtime, ever.

What’s the downside?

The EE has been around enough now that if there was an obvious one, we’d have heard about it.

Elem presented it at sports science’s annual Lollapalooza, the MIT Sloan Conference in Boston, in 2017.

It’s been written about often, and not just in This Space. Six years ago, it was adopted by The Basketball Tournament, a pro basketball tournament for non-NBA players with a winner-take-all purse of (then) $2 million.

“It worked better than I could have expected,’’ Elam said when I talked to him about it in 2018.

"After seeing it in person," Elam says, "I'm more confident this concept will live on in some way."

"It's impossible for me to watch basketball anymore without thinking about Nick's proposal," TBT founder Jon Mugar said. "It highlighted how rare it is that deliberate fouling works. Why are we putting ourselves through this?"

The EE has also been used in the NBA all-star game and G League. Many basketball people, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Sixers’ GM Daryl Morey, are fans and advocates.

You don’t hear much about it for college ahd high school hoops, even though it would improve those games more than the pro level.

It is apparently a long way from fruition, certainly years from adoption by the NCAA.

Think about it this week, as you watch the one part of March Madness that can actually drive one mad.

The Elam Ending is long overdue, and the wait for adoption has gotten as tedious as the problem it would utterly and completely solve.