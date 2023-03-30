STATE COLLEGE - Mike Rhoades is a “high floor,’’ hire as Penn State’s new basketball coach.

“High ceiling,’’ would mean consistently contending for conference championships and occasionally factoring in nationally. Not that Rhoades can’t get there but no one ever has, in this sport at this school.

But the high-floor stuff - recruiting tough guys and making them tougher, making them cohere, teaching them to sacrifice and defend and compete - seems a given for the former Lebanon Valley College point guard, and the former head coach at Rice and, lately, Virginia Commonwealth.

“Every day, we’re going to work,’’ Rhoades said yesterday at his introductory press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“We will be blue-collar. We’ll have dirt on our hands, and be proud of it. We’re going to build something that is bold and aggressive, and not be afraid.’’

Rhoades replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who led the Nittany Lions to an NCAA tournament berth and first-round win this year, before leaving last week to become head coach at Notre Dame.

Rhoades went 27-8 at VCU this year, winning the Atlantic 10 Conference and tournament titles before losing to St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAAs.

He is 373-189 as a college coach, including stops at Division III Randolph-Macon, VCU as an assistant to Shaka Smart (including the 2011 Final Final run, Rice (he had a 23-win season at Rice) and back to VCU in 2017. He’s made the NCAA four times in seven tries there.

The contract sounds like Penn State means basketball business: Seven years, $25.9 million in total compensation with an average annual salary of $3.7 million. There are performance incentives that would max out a bit over $1 million in a given season. The contract’s buyout is a whopping $15 million in 2023-24, but tapers fast after that.

Rhoades, 51, was an all-state guard at Mahanoy Area High before becoming the key recruit in Pat Flannery’s turnaround of the program at Lebanon Valley, which culminated in the 1994 national DIII championship. Rhoades was a two-time all-American and, in ‘94, national player of the year.

“Right from the start, he was bound to be a coach,’’ Brad McAlester, the current LVC coach, who got the job before Rhoades’ senior year, after Flannery left for Bucknell, said Thursday

“I was concerned coming into a team that had just won a national championship - are they going to be satisfied? Well, Mike was never going to be satisfied.

“He met with me right away. He made the team come to the press conference. It was obvious how fortunate I was to have a guy like that at the helm.’’

Rhoades is bringing with him from VCU his three assistants, former LVC star J.D. Byers, Jamal Brunt and Brent Scott, along with director of operations Jimmy Martelli, the son of former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli.

New on the staff will be former Penn State star Joe Crispin, who had been the head man at DIII Rowan.

Crispin, known for high-scoring teams, could be seen as something like an offensive coordinator.

The group is known as relentless recruiters. It will have to be, given that there are only three scholarship players on the current roster, not counting the transfer portal.

“We have a staff that has lots and lots of relationships because they've been doing this for a long time at a high level," Rhoades said. "You build relationships over time that become friendships, and the players, they have connections to recommend players to you based on your relationship and how you do your job and how you take care of kids. That's recruiting. We will live in Philadelphia. But there's a lot of other places we’ll live.’’

Penn State’s appearances in the NCAA tournament and Big Ten championship game this year drew strong TV ratings, but the program averaged 8,512 tickets sold (as opposed to people in seats) per home game in 2022, well below average for the Big Ten and the Power Five Conferences.

Rhoades had a hometown solution to that.

“Attendance will be up, because there will be a lot of road trips from Schuylkill County,’’ he said. “You put a Yuengling truck out there, look out.’’