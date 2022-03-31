Taylor Funk, the former Manheim Central High School basketball star, is transferring from St. Joseph’s to Utah State.

Funk announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal May 15 after five seasons at St. Joe’s, which went 11-19 this season.

He has a sixth year of eligibility due to a medical redshirt and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a basketball decision,’ Funk said Thursday. “I’m trying to get a little bigger and stronger so I can guard people at the four-position (power forward) and continue to knock down shots.’’

Funk is 6-8, about 220 pounds and an elite-3-point shooter. He averaged 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds this season. He was named all-Philadelphia Big Five, and the Big Five’s Most Improved Player, after a 2020-21 season in which he averaged 17.4 ppg.

Funk said he had offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, Arkansas and LSU, but visited Utah State last week and was sold.

“It was a good fit,’’ he said. “I really connected not only with the coaches but the players. I can see myself on that team and in that offense.’’

Utah State, in Logan, Utah, plays in the Mountain West Conference. The coach is Ryan Odom, hired in 2021 after six years at Maryland-Baltimore County, which he led to the one-vs.16-seed upset of Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

The Aggies went 18-16 this year, losing to Oregon in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Funk has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a graduate certificate from the business program at St. Joe’s. He said he’s unsure what his academic focus will be at Utah State.

Funk scored a school-record 1,977 career points at Manheim Central, and was Class 5A first-team all-state in 2017.