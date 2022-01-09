Several boys and girls who are Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball alums are on college rosters this season and many were in action over the weekend. Here were some of the notable performances, starting with women’s highlights, followed by men.

Women’s Basketball: James Madison University junior guard Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and one block in last Friday’s win over William & Mary. …Jefferson had JMU’s final five points, including a pair of game-clinching free-throws, in Sunday’s 59-57 win over Elon. She finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block. The Dukes improved to 6-7 overall.

Women’s Basketball: Lock Haven University guard Ahnera Parker (McCaskey) had 20 points, 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in Saturday’s 63-54 loss at Bloomsburg. Huskies’ teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for six points, eight rebounds and two assists. Bloomsburg improved to 6-7 overall, 4-3 PSAC, the Eagles dropped to 5-6, 2-5.

Women’s Basketball: Kutztown University senior Rylee Derr (Warwick) had 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and teammate Zara Zerman (Northern Lebanon) had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Saturday’s 58-40 win at East Stroudsburg. The Golden Bears improved to 12-3, 5-1 PSAC.

Women’s Basketball: Several L-L League alums had notable performances for Lancaster Bible College in Saturday’s 74-46 United East Conference win over Penn College. Junior guard Emma Drouillard (Lampeter-Strasburg) had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, freshman forward Jade Eshelman (Solanco) had 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist, junior guard Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico) had eight points, two assists, two steals and one rebound, and freshman guard Jenna Dombach (Solanco) freshman guard had nine points, three steals, two assists and one rebound. The Chargers improved to 6-6, 3-0 conference.

Men’s Basketball: Central Penn College’s Nate-Jean Philippe (Lancaster Mennonite) had 17 points, six assist and two rebounds in last Thursday’s 79-73 win over Penn State Du Bois. …Philippe and 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in last Saturday’s loss at Penn State Mont Alto. Central Penn is 4-10 overall. Mont Alto junior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench.

Men’s Basketball: Former Octorara hoopster Christian Ray had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for La Salle in Saturday’s loss to VCU.

Men’s Basketball: Lock Haven University sophomore Eli Washington (Hempfield) had eight points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s 79-72 loss No. 10-ranked IUP.