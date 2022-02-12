Jaden Faulkner scored a season-high 33 points, including two free throws with 22 seconds left in overtime, to lift Millersville University’s men’s basketball team to a 107-106 win at Mansfield Saturday afternoon.

Faulkner, who also had a career-high 13 assists, gave the Marauders the lead, and they held on as the Mountaineers’ Marcus Friend missed a jumper at the buzzer.

The win was the 12th in a row for Millersville (21-4), which, at 15-4, has a game and a half lead over second-place East Stroudsburg in the PSAC East and 2 1/2 over Shippensburg.

Faulkner hit a free throw with 41 seconds left in regulation for a 99-95 lead, but Justice Smith hit two jumpers in the paint to tie it, and the Marauders’ Mekhi Hendricks, who finished with 20 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Justin Nwosu added 14 points and 15 rebounds for MU.

For Mansfield, Smith had 36 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Friend had 24 points, nine assists and four steals, and Scott Woodring had 23 points and six rebounds.

Lancaster Bible 84, St. Mary’s (Md.) 58: At Lancaster, the Chargers knocked off the Seahawks for the second time this week, setting up a big showdown for first place in the United East Conference next Saturday against Penn State Harrisburg at Lancaster.

Lancaster Bible (17-6, 13-1 United East) won its ninth straight and 12th in the last 13 games. St. Mary’s came into the week in a three-way tie for first.

Penn State Harrisburg handed the Chargers their only conference loss, 93-76 on Jan. 19.

Garden Spot grad Jordan Shewbridge led Lancaster Bible with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists, Hempfield grad Tyler Hilton had 14 points and Lampeter-Strasburg grad Adam Stoltzfus had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

For St. Mary’s (11-9, 10-4), Elijah Crawford had 11 points.

Muhlenberg 73, Franklin & Marshall 67: At Allentown, F&M was able to whittle a 16-point second-half deficit down to five, but could get no closer.

The Diplomats (8-15, 5-11 Centennial) shot 64% in the second half but could only cut a 32-23 halftime deficit by three points.

Josh Parra led F&M with 22 points and six rebounds, while Solomon Mathis added 12 points.

For Muhlenberg (8-15, 5-11), Dallas Hoffman had 16 points and five rebounds.

Scranton 85, Elizabethtown 82: At Elizabethtown, after a back-and-forth first half, the Royals led by as many as 13 points in the second half and held on for the win.

Jackson Danzig led Scranton (13-9, 7-5 Landmark Conference) with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Dylan Rowe had 18 points four rebounds and two blocks for Elizabethtown (8-14, 3-9) and Ryan Fitzpatrick had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Women

Scranton 64, Elizabethtown 55: At Elizabethtown, the Royals jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed in winning the battle of the top two teams in the Landmark Conference.

The Blue Jays (18-4) fell into a tie for second with Catholic at 10-2. Scranton, which is ranked 17th in the country in Division III by D3hoops.com, improved to 12-0, 21-2 overall.

Abby Anderson had an outstanding overall game for the Royals with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

For Elizabethtown, which was 3-for-21 from 3-point range, Veronica Christ had 21 points and five rebounds, and Steph McNulty had 13 points and five rebounds.

Mansfield 71, Millersville 65: At Mansfield, the Mountaineers outscored the Marauders 41-23 in the second and third quarters, and maintained a near double-digit lead throughout the fourth.

For Millersville (7-16, 6-12 PSAC), Mia Leonard had a season-high 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Makiah Shaw had 12 points and Lauren Lister had 11 points and five assists.

Paige Whitfield had 24 points for Mansfield (7-15, 6-12).

Muhlenberg 63, Franklin & Marshall 56: At Allentown, F&M held the halftime lead, but a strong third quarter from the Mules proved too much to overcome.

The Diplomats actually outscored the hosts in three of the four quarters, but couldn’t overcome a 22-10 third quarter deficit.

Kenna Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for F&M (9-14, 7-11 Centennial).

For Muhlenberg (10-12, 6-11), Margaux Eripret had 18 points and five rebounds.

Lancaster Bible 57, St. Mary’s (Md.) 44: At Lancaster, the Chargers outscored the Seahawks 33-19 in the second half to earn the win.

Solanco grad Jade Eshelman had 12 points and 18 rebounds for LBC (12-11, 9-5 United East) and Sydney Heller had 12 points and five rebounds. Stevens resident (home-schooled) Adalyn Steiner had 10 points and five rebounds.

For St. Mary’s (10-12, 8-6), Karon Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds.