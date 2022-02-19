Landmark Conference scoring leader Veronica Christ poured in 21 points to lead the Elizabethtown College women’s basketball team to a 79-71 win Saturday at Susquehanna.

The Blue Jays finished second in the conference behind Scranton, which is ranked 17th in the country by D3hoops.com and closed out its season with its 18th straight win, 72-68 over third-place Catholic, Saturday. E-town finishes at 20-4, 12-2 in the conference, and will host Catholic in a Landmark tournament semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Christ, who averages 19 points a game, rebounded from an off-night Wednesday against Catholic (19-4, 10-4), which came into that game tied with E-town for second. She had just four points on 1-for-14 shooting in that game, but was 8-for-18 from the field Saturday to go with six rebounds.

Summer McNulty added 17 points and four assists for the Blue Jays, and DaniRae Renno had 12 points and nine rebounds.

For Susquehanna (12-12, 4-10), Amanda Lemire and Olivia Brandt each had 13 points. Brandt also had eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.

Franklin & Marshall 57, McDaniel 48: At Lancaster, the Diplomats snapped a four-game losing streak and celebrated Senior Day with a season-ending victory.

F&M (10-15, 8-12 Centennial Conference) benefited from a 7-0 run to close the third quarter and power past the Green Terror (6-19, 4-16 CC). The Diplomats extended their lead with a 9-0 burst to go up 43-34 with 7:33 remaining after a Kenna Williams layup. The closest the Green Terror got the rest of the way was 48-44 with 3:42 to play.

Williams led the winners with 15 points and seven rebounds while Alysin Narracci and Natalie Kolb each had 11 points.

Mallory Conroy had 15 points and eight rebounds for McDaniel.

Men

Franklin & Marshall 77, McDaniel 55: At Lancaster, the Diplomats cruised past the Green Terror on Senior, ending the season with a second straight win for their only two-game winning streak of the season.

The Diplomats (10-15, 7-11 Centennial Conference) led by a dozen at the break, then extended their lead to as many as 25 in the second half.

Solomon Mathis was dominant to start the contest, scoring 10 of the Diplomats’ first 13 points. The senior guard outscored the McDaniel offense for nearly the first 10 minutes of the game.

F&M hit five of its first six shots from the field in the second half, starting with an 8-0 stretch to extend its lead to 20.

Mathis and Omar Nichols led the way for F&M with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Mathis was 10-for-18 from the field, while Nichols did most of his damage from beyond the arc, going 4-for-6.

Mike Wallace had 17 points and Josh Sproul 15 to lead McDaniel (11-14, 5-13 CC). Both also had five rebounds.

Susquehanna 97, Elizabethtown 72: At Selinsgrove, the Blue Jays closed out their campaign with a fourth straight loss.

The score was tied 21-21 with 9:13 left in the first half, but the River Hawks outscored E-town 29-8 for a commanding halftime lead.

Jared Archer led Elizabethtown (8-16, 3-11 Landmark Conference), which trailed big despite shooting 50% in the first half, with 15 points while Rance Russo and Dylan Rowe each had 10. The Blue Jays committed 22 turnovers while Susquehanna only had six. E-town was just 3-for-16 from 3-point range.

For the River Hawks, Dominic Dunn and Lukas Yurasits each had 20 points. Dunn had six rebounds, as did Jack Van Syckle, who scored 11 points.