Elizabethtown College’s women’s basketball program has a storied past. The present is looking pretty too.

Under Yvonne Kauffman, who coached the team for 42 seasons, the Blue Jays had 689 wins, won two NCAA Division III titles and made 12 national tournament appearances. E-town was the first DIII women’s program to amass 1,000 victories.

Now led by Veronica Holt, a Lebanon Catholic and Millersville University grad in her seventh season, the Blue Jays are 17-3 and 9-1 in the Landmark Conference after Saturday’s 87-78 win at Moravian. They trail 21st-ranked Scranton (19-2, 10-0) by a game.

Whether the Blue Jays will add to the impressive postseason accomplishments of Kauffman’s teams remains to be seen, but they’re certainly on the right track.

Elizabethtown is led by grad student Veronica Christ, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, who, entering the weekend (all statistics for this story are through Friday), led the team in scoring (19.4 ppg), rebounding (5.3 rpg) and assists (64), and is second in steals (27).

She leads the conference in scoring, field goals made and attempted, and is second in minutes played (628, one behind the leader).

While Christ gives the Blue Jays a veteran presence, a pair of freshmen are also making big contributions.

Summer McNulty, a 5-7 guard, is second on the team in scoring (12.4 ppg) and is second in the league in free throws (60-for-79) and third in field goal percentage (47.7%).

DaniRae Renno, a 6-2 center, is third on the team in scoring (10.8 ppg) and second in rebounding (6.6 rpg), and leads the conference in field goal percentage (55%).

E-town has a big game Saturday when it hosts Scranton, which handed the Blue Jays their only Landmark loss, 75-70 on Jan. 22.

Millersville: The Marauders are 5-2 in their last seven games after getting off to a horrible start. A 72-54 win over East Stroudsburg on Saturday was their third straight and fifth in the last seven games, improving their record to 6-14, 5-10 in the PSAC East.

Millersville is led by redshirt senior Lauren Lister, a 5-8 guard who is the only player averaging in double figures at 13.3 ppg. She also averages 3.4 rebounds per game, leads in assists (39) and is tied for the lead in steals (35).

Franklin & Marshall: The Diplomats have been in a holding pattern in which they haven’t won more than two games in a row, nor lost more than two in a row. A jumper by junior D’Naisha Bellamy-Greene, a 5-8 guard, with two seconds left gave them a 57-55 win Saturday over Swarthmore, preventing what would have been their sixth two-game losing streak of the season.

The win was their third in the last four games. They improved to 9-11 and moved past the Garnet (9-9, 5-8) into sixth place in the Centennial Conference at 7-8 and are a game behind Dickinson for the fifth and final playoff spot, and a game and a half behind fourth-place Washington.

Senior Kenna Williams, a 6-1 forward, is the only double-figure scorer for the Diplomats at 10.2 ppg. She also is the leader in rebounding (11.6 rpg) and foul shooting (68-for-84, 75%).

Junior Natalie Kolb, a 5-8 guard, is second on the team at 8.8 ppg, and leads in 3-point goals (25-for-74, 33.8%), foul shooting (29-for-36, 80.6 %) and assists (30).

Lancaster Bible: The Chargers celebrated their 50th year of basketball Saturday with a 61-58 win over Penn State Abington. They moved past the Lions into fifth place in the United East standings, improving to 7-5, 10-11 overall.

Leading the way is Solanco grad Jenna Dombach, a 5-6 sophomore guard. She is averaging 9.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, is 25-for-33 from the foul line (75.8%) and has 45 assists and 15 steals.

Three other Lancaster countians are among the top seven scorers: Solanco grad Jade Eshelman, a 5-10 freshman forward, 7.9 ppg, 60.4% field goal shooter, team-high 8.2 rpg and 81% at the foul line (47-for-58), and second in steals (20); Strasburg resident (home-schooled) Emma Droullard, 7.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 17 steals; Stevens resident (home-schooled) Adalyn Steiner, a 5-7 junior guard, 6.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg and team-high 21 steals.

Men

Franklin & Marshall: Much like the F&M women, the Diplomat men haven’t been able to string anything together, good or bad. Saturday’s 100-69 loss to 16th-ranked Swarthmore, the Centennial co-leader with Johns Hopkins, was their second two-game losing streak of the season; they haven’t been able to put together any winning streaks.

Senior Solomon Mathis, a 5-11 guard, is the top scorer at 14.8 ppg, leads in steals (32, third in the CC) and is second in assists (34).

He’s helped out by freshman John Seidman, a 6-3 guard, at 11.2 ppg, to go with 5.3 rpg and a team-high 70 assists.

Elizabethtown: The Blue Jays have lost eight of their last 10 games after a 90-85 setback Saturday at Moravian.

Senior Jalin Robinson, a 5-10 guard, is the top scorer for E-town, and is third in the conference, at 16.1 ppg, to go along with 3.7 rpg, 30 assists and 18 steals. He has a team-high 39 3-pointers and shoots 81.9% (59-for-72) from the foul line.

Freshman Rance Russo, a 6-4 guard, averages 14.1 ppg and 3.8 rpg. Sophomore Nick Rappa, a 6-6 forward-center, leads the conference with 16 blocks and is third in rebounding (7.0 rpg), and sophomore Tyreke Herbert, a 6-0 guard, is second in the conference in field goal percentage (62-for-107, 57.9%).

Lancaster Bible: Like the women, the Chargers celebrated 50 years of basketball, and did so in impressive fashion with an 80-47 rout of Penn State Abington. The win moved them into a three-way tie for the lead in the United East with St. Mary’s, which suffered its first league loss Saturday, 91-85 to Wells, and Penn State Harrisburg, all at 10-1.

LBC has won six straight games and nine of the last 10 to improve to 14-6.

The Chargers have a huge week ahead of them with a pair of meetings with St. Mary’s: Monday at St. Mary’s City, Maryland, and Saturday in Lancaster.

Garden Spot grad Jordan Shewbridge, a 6-0 senior guard, continues to pace the league’s top-scoring team (83.3 ppg), leading the league at 19.4 ppg. He’s shooting a league-best 41.6% from 3-point range (52-for-125).

He’s helped out by a couple of the conference’s top performers in Lampeter-Strasburg grad Adam Stoltzfus, a 6-5 junior forward, who leads in rebounding (7.0 rpg) and is second in blocks (26), and sophomore Grant Sareyka, a 6-0 guard, who leads in steals (52), is second in field goal percentage (50.2%, 122-for-343) and fourth in scoring (16.4 ppg).

Two other Lancaster County grads are key contributors for the Chargers. Hempfield grad Tyler Hilton, a 6-3 grad student guard, averages 10.5 ppg, including 41.7% from 3-point range (20-for-48). Lampeter-Strasburg grad Seth Beers, a 5-10 sophomore guard, averages 9.5 ppg and is shooting 43.6% from 3-point range (24-for-55) and 84.6% from the foul line (22-for-26).