Lancaster Catholic graduate Kiki Jefferson, now a senior at James Madison, has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, as announced by the league office earlier this week.

In addition to the major award, Jefferson also earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Jefferson, a guard, led the league in scoring at 18.3 points per game this season, while pulling down 8.1 rebounds a game, good for fifth in the league. She had 14 games in which she scored more than 20 points, including two 30-point efforts against No. 13 North Carolina (Nov. 20) and Old Dominion (Feb. 18). Jefferson has also notched nine double-doubles this season.

With 1,765 career points, she trails Tarik Hislop (2009-13), fifth on the program’s all-time list with 1,847 career points. Additionally, Jefferson has 788 rebounds, 10th in the JMU record book behind Nadine Morgan’s (1999-03) 793.

Jefferson has 549 points this season, tied for 26th in the country. She’s also second in the NCAA in free-throw attempts (235) and third in free throws made (187).

The Dukes, top seed in the Sun Belt tournament, play a 12:30 p.m. quarterfinal Friday against No. 8 seed Marshall in Pensacola, Fla.