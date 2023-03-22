One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s greatest players is searching for a new college basketball home.

Lancaster Catholic grad Kiki Jefferson, a four-year starter at James Madison, has entered the transfer portal. She made the announcement through social media Wednesday.

Jefferson expressed her appreciation for the team’s fans and coach Sean O’Regan in the post revealing her decision.

“Thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Lancaster,” Jefferson wrote. “Coach O, thank you for never giving up on me. To my coaches, trainers, professors, managers and teammates, I would not be in the position I’m in without y’all.”

Jefferson averaged 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists while being named Sun Belt Player of the Year as a senior at James Madison.

The 6-1 guard was a four-year starter who helped the Dukes reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. They lost to Ohio State in the first round last week. This was JMU’s first season in the Sun Belt after moving from the Colonial Athletic Association.

Jefferson ranks second in L-L League history behind Marjorie Rhoads with 2,510 career points. The two-time Class 4A Player of the Year helped Catholic win a PIAA championship in 2018 and post a then-record 62-game winning streak.

When Jefferson made her verbal commitment to James Madison in Oct. 2018, she also considered Villanova and Boston College.

Jefferson, who is majoring in sport and recreation management, ranks sixth all-time with 1,839 points at James Madison. She has been granted a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.