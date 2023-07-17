Culture shock doesn’t scare Denzel Kabasele. After moving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Lancaster County eight years ago, he was used to it.

The Lancaster Catholic grad is willing to go anywhere to pursue his basketball dream. That’s how he ended up at Miles Community College in Montana.

During the two-hour ride from the airport to his new home in 2021, Kabasele realized he was in a different world. He saw nothing but open space.

Emptiness, in his mind, was opportunity.

“It was the perfect place for me,” Kabasele said. “I wanted to be focused. My goal was to get better and try to get a scholarship. That place was the best. The bigger the school, the bigger the city, the more distractions.”

This is where Kabasele redefined himself. He spent two years polishing his skills and working on his grades. Eventually, one of the best Division II men’s basketball programs in the nation took notice.

Kabasele landed a scholarship from IUP, a perennial power in the PSAC that is consistently ranked in the national polls.

It wasn’t a straight line from project to prospect. When Kabasele first arrived at Miles City, which has about 8,000 people and is two hours east of Billings, the coach wasn’t sure the new guy was going to work out.

“My initial reaction was maybe I messed up on recruiting this kid,” said Chase Tait, who has coached at Miles for 14 years. “I didn’t know how much he was going to get to play for us. He turned that around pretty quickly. He made himself into a good all-around player.”

Kabasele didn’t have any appealing offers out of high school. He suffered a broken leg as a junior at Catholic and the injury slowed him down for his senior year. He spent one season in prep school at Scotland Campus before traveling west.

Gedeon Buzangu, another native of Congo, played for Miles. That’s how Kabasele found the school. He followed in his countryman’s footsteps.

Kabasele’s first season was solid. His second was transformational. He increased his scoring average from 6.2 to 14.8 points per game. He raised his 3-point shooting percentage from 35.3 to 43.7. His minutes climbed from 18.1 to 36.9.

“I learned from everyone,” Kabasele said. “I learned from the guys on the bench. I learned from the best players I played against and on my team. The part of getting better wasn’t just working hard in the gym. It was learning from guys who have already done it. It was asking questions. It was observing.”

The 6-foot-3 guard, always an above-average defender, became an all-conference selection. He rarely left the floor.

Most players at Miles transition to a four-year college after completing their two seasons with the Pioneers. Finding the right spot was Kabasele’s next challenge.

IUP was an ideal fit. It was three hours from home. It was a chance to play, and win, at a high level.

“You just hope he gets an offer from somewhere,” Tait said. “To get one from IUP, a place he really wanted to go and a quality program, it speaks volumes for the type of kid he is both on and off the court.”

Cracking the lineup with the Crimson Hawks won’t be easy. They went 35-2, won the PSAC and reached the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Kabasele, 22, has two years of eligibility remaining. He wants to study business and entrepreneurship. He operates his own basketball skills training program and founded a nonprofit called Brighter Tomorrow that helps African immigrants assimilate to the United States.

The odds were always against Kabasele. He didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14 and his first organized game was with Catholic’s junior varsity.

“I was not going to give up because it got too hard,” he said. “I didn’t want to get to a point in my life where I said, ‘I wish I would have.’ I hate having that thought in my mind. If you work hard for it, you can get it.”

Kabasele was willing to chase his dream. No matter how far it took him.