Lancaster Bible Chargers

2021-22: 23-8, 15-1 United East Conference

Coach: Jon Mack, fourth season (50-26).

Key players lost: 6-4 F Tyler Hilton.

Key returnees: 6-1 R-Senior Jordan Shewbridge, 5-11 Jr. G Grant Sarekya, 5-10 Jr. G Seth Beers, 6-6 Sr. Adam Stoltzfus.

L-L alumni: Shewbridge (Garden Spot), Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg), Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg), 6-2 Fr. G Luke Rumbaugh (Conestoga Valley), 6-2 Sr. Ty Erisman (Penn Manor), 6-7 Jr. Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot).

Schedule highlights: Home opener vs. Neumann Nov. 30, at Elizabethtown Jan. 4, with United East rival Penn State-Harrisburg at Middletown Jan. 17, at home Jan. 28.

Outlook: The Chargers put together a remarkable run in 2014-15 and 2015-16, going a combined 55-4, winning the National Christian College Athletic Association championship in ’15 and making the NCAA Division III tournament in ’16.

This team has a chance to be the school’s best since then.

Last season, LBC split two regular-season meetings with United East rival Penn State-Harrisburg, but then were thumped by PSU-Harrisburg in the conference title game. The Chargers reached the NCCAA final, where they lost to Baptist Bible.

“This is my fourth year, the seniors are my first recruiting class,’’ said Mack. “We’ve been building toward this. Compared to last year, we’re older, more mature and deeper.’’

Almost everybody returns, including Shewbridge, a fifth-year senior from Garden Spot who was United East Player of the Year last year, averaging 19.7 points, making 41 percent from the three-point arc with 40 steals.

He’s the rare player who has been more outstanding at the college than the high school level.

Beers, a former all-L-L point guard, runs the show with a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. A third guard, Sareyka, averaged 15 points and shot 83 percent from the foul line.

An inside presence comes from Stoltzfus, who averaged 10.3 points and nine rebounds last year, shooting 61 percent from the field.

Among the newcomers, Rumbaugh attended Coastal Carolina last year, did not play basketball, and was “recruited,’’ this summer after being noticed in a summer league.

The Chargers are aptly named; they press and run for 40 minutes.

“We want to make you uncomfortable all the time,’’ Mack said. “We’re trying to wear people down.’’

Shewbridge admitted that, “We’re still trying to find out who we are,’’ and it looked that way as LBC split two games in a season-opening tournament at D-III Bridgewater last weekend, losing 59-56 to host Bridgewater in the championship game.

The Chargers forced 37 turnovers over two games but made just 12 of 45 three-point tries. Bridgewater held Shewbridge to six points. Still, LBC led by 11 with 11:45 left.

LBC plays just twice more this month. The home opener isn’t until Nov. 30, with Neumann. The conference opener is Dec. 3, also at home, with Penn College.