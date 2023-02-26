The last time Seth Beers cut down a net, he took his piece and tied it to his backpack. Every once in a while, he pulled the knot tighter to make sure his souvenir didn’t slip away.

The Lampeter-Strasburg grad won a league championship in high school five years ago. He added another title with Lancaster Bible College Saturday.

The net was the piece he always carried with him.

“I liked looking at it,” Beers said. “It reminded me of our journey that we had the entire year.”

One teammate, Adam Stoltzfus, has been with Beers most of the way. They played three seasons at L-S together and three more at LBC. They’ve packed a lot of winning into their long-term basketball relationship.

When Lancaster Bible College held off Penn State Abington 87-76 in the United East Conference final at Horst Athletic Center, it was the latest step in their shared experience.

“I have a brotherhood with Seth,” Stoltzfus said. “We’ve built it up through the years. We had a good connection. It’s so cool to play with him again and win one more.”

Beers was a safe bet to continue his path at LBC. He’s following in the footsteps of big brothers Luke and Isaac.

Stoltzfus needed some convincing. Beers, even though he’s a year younger, basically served as the recruiter.

“I was like, ‘Come to LBC, we can play and hang out together,’” Beers said. “And win again. Which we finally did this year. It all just worked out.”

Both are starters and indispensable parts of a magical season. Lancaster Bible College went 15-1 in the league and swept through two postseason games. The Chargers have earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament next month.

Stoltzfus, a 6-6 senior, averages 11.1 points and 9.7 rebounds. Beers, a 5-9 junior, contributes 7.2 points and 3.8 assists.

The two have shared the same court since elementary school. Stoltzfus always played center. Beers always had the ball in his hand. Their skill sets were different, which made them a tough pair to match.

“We obviously have a connection from knowing each other for so long,” Beers said. “We’re really familiar with each other on and off the court. That’s my brother. We grew up together.”

LBC coach Jon Mack has made Lancaster-Lebanon League players a priority. There are six on this year’s team, including tournament MVP Jordan Shewbridge and Adam Zentner from Garden Spot, Ty Erisman from Penn Manor and Luke Rumbaugh from Conestoga Valley.

Mack was hired prior to Stoltzfus’s freshman season. The roster was thin when the new coach arrived, so he was happy to have a big man waiting for him. Once Beers joined the team, it didn’t take Mack long to recognize the bond between the L-S grads.

“The biggest thing is their relationship off the court translates to here,” Mack said. “They challenge each other. When you’re able to get guys who challenge each other, it makes our job less. They do a great job of building each other up.”

Beers and Stoltzfus made some familiar passes during the championship game. Either Beers threw it into the post or Stoltzfus kicked it out for a 3-pointer. The pick and roll has become second nature between the two.

Both appreciate how rare it is for childhood teammates to stay side-by-side for so long. The two championships have been a bonus.

“It’s pretty cool,” Stoltzfus said. “It probably doesn’t happen too much. They both feel sweet. We were blessed to get both of them. It’s so awesome to share with a friend like Seth.”

Those memories are forever. They’re another thing that Beers and Stoltzfus can carry with them.