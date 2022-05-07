In theory, most everyone is in favor of college athletes marketing themselves. To oppose that seems at least unrealistic and at most un-American.

Accordingly, most states now have passed or introduced laws allowing it under the now-familiar term “Name, image and license,’’ or NIL. There is NCAA and proposed federal legislation along the same lines.

In practice, the laws have created open season on boosters openly conspiring to buy recruits.

Alternate NIL acronym: “Now it’s legal.’’

Consider Hugh Hathrock, a former University of Florida dropout who has made a half-billion dollars in the car business, and who donated $12.6M donation to the Gator Booster organization in April.

Then, perhaps realizing that donating directly to the school may not maximize bang-for-buck, Hathrock started a collective, Gator Guard, to which all Florida fans can contribute.

This isn’t to beat up on Florida. Sports Illustrated, which has done some superb reporting on this topic, says there are as many as 100 such collectives around the country.

(I was not able to find evidence that one exists at Penn State. Obviously, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t.)

“What I’ve learned is, everybody is doing it now,” Hathrock said last week. “The landscape is, if we don’t get the money, we’re going to lose players. No matter how well a kid likes Florida, if a school comes in at the last minute and says ‘We are going to pay you $100,000’ and we have (paid) $10,000, they’re gone.

“That ain’t gonna cut it if you’re competing against A&M, Alabama and Georgia.”

A player may have to sign some autographs or do some appearances to “earn,’’ NIL money, but essentially this doesn’t sound different from the slush-fund circus that earned SMU the NCAA “Death Penalty,’’ 35 years ago.

Now It’s Legal, indeed.

Not all that NIL has wrought is unseemly.

In college basketball, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe will be the first Wooden Award (national player of the year) winner to stay in college in 14 years. He acknowledged NIL money is a factor in that choice, even though, as a foreign exchange student in America on a student visa, his ability to earn money is unclear.

Penn State QB Sean Clifford has started his own marketing company, Limitless NIL, to, according to its website, “build cutting-edge personal brands with like-minded student-athletes through the roots of education.’’

Lancaster Countian Nick Lord is CEO of a company, NOCAP Sports, which amounts to an online marketplace for NIL deals, independent of schools and boosters.

All that seems consistent with the original intent of the thing.

The Gator Guard and its brethren do not.

“(As a coach) you always stayed away from the boosters,’’ former Boise State and Washington coach Chris Petersen told SI. “Now, they are running it.”

How long until boosters have input into recruiting, or even coaching, decisions? Even if not, how long until coaches start making choices, about playing time and the like, with NIL in mind?

“Everybody wants to hide under the NIL umbrella. This isn’t NIL,” Colorado AD Rick George told SI last week. “As the leaders of the industry, we have to say, ‘This is not acceptable.’ ”

Bear in mind that the way to get at the big NIL money, for an athlete, is to get recruited. That means auctioning yourself as a high school student or, once in college, getting into the transfer portal.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett might have been college football’s MVP in 2021. He was a Heisman finalist and the first QB chosen in the NFL draft. But since he was already earmarked for the NFL when the NIL casino opened, he made only a reported $100,000 last year.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had made about $1 million by July of last year, at which point he had never started a college game.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has reported that another Pitt player, all-American WR Jordan Addison, visited USC coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles last month before placing himself in the transfer portal, which would make Riley guilty of tampering. PSN reports Addison has been offered a $2 million NIL deal to head to USC.

Addison is now in the portal, and reportedly being “recruited,’’ by USC, Alabama and Texas, among others.

The NCAA and National Association of Football Coaches are now rushing to regulate the Wild West that NIL has become. We’ll see.

Not sure they can overcome an overwhelming truth. Hugh Hathrock will not realize one cent in value for his car business from the Gator Guard. He knows that, and he cares not at all.

“It’s all about the money,’’ is like, “it’s all politics,’’ - it’s what people say when they want to sound savvy without trying to understand.

Princeton and Rutgers played the first college football game in 1869, and you can draw a straight line from there to the topic of this column.

The force driving that line is not business or profit or greed. It’s 100 percent this: People love this stuff, and they really, really, really, really want to win.

Regulate that.