It’s become the standard for the women’s basketball team at Messiah University. Once again, the Falcons are having a great season. Ranked 13th in the country according to the last d3hoops.com poll, the defending MAC Commonwealth champions hold a sparkling mark of 23-2.

Now in her senior year with the Falcons, Lancaster Mennonite graduate Amber High has emerged as a starter. Since starting her second game of the season on Jan. 7, she has started at guard every game since.

“Being a starter for this program is a privilege,” she said. “The five of us have been chosen to be first to step out on the court and compete for our program while wearing the name of our savior on our chests, so representing these things well is very important to us.”

High has progressively gotten better each year at Messiah. In her freshman year with the Falcons, she appeared in just 19 games, averaging 1.6 points per game. Now, as a senior, High averages 8.4 points per game and touts a shooting percentage of 40.3% from the field.

“It was early January of this year when it seemed to kick in,” coach Mike Miller said, “(High) has taken advantage of opportunities.”

While High is in her fourth college season, it’s the first time she’s been able to be on the court for an entire season. High’s freshman year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also influenced the schedule of the next season. There were only 11 games in the regular season, and no NCAA tournament in her sophomore year.

Additionally, High’s availability was limited in her junior year as well. Testing positive for COVID and suffering a concussion led to High missing a few games.

“I am blessed to still have an opportunity to play the game I love and represent Messiah,” she said.

High notched a career high in scoring this season with 20 points in a win over Widener on Jan. 21.

“She put it all together against Widener,” Miller said. “She knew when to shoot and when to pass, making the right plays at the right time.”

Emerging as a starter on this team is no small measure as Messiah has been one of the better teams in the country. The Falcons have made the NCAA Tournament in 20 out of the last 23 seasons. However, the argument could be made that it should be 21 tournament appearances since the tournament was canceled in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

In the prior season, the Falcons’ postseason was also cut short due to the pandemic. Messiah was set to compete in the Sweet 16 before the remainder of the tournament was canceled.

“It was definitely heartbreaking at the time, but it reminded me of how temporary our passions can be,” High said.

Regardless, in his 37th season at Messiah, Miller has made winning the standard. The Falcons are not just defending MAC Commonwealth champions from last season, they’ve won the conference title six years in a row.

Having completed a 16-0 trip through the conference with Friday’s 55-49 win at Lebanon Valley College — High notched 15 points in the game — the Falcons hold the top seed in the conference tourney as playoffs open this week. With a first-round bye, they’ll host the winner of Monday’s game between Lebanon Valley and Widener in a semifinal tilt Wednesday.

So far, High has been a key contributor.

“We have a unique team and what sets (High) apart is she is a happy person, she works extremely hard, and she makes sure nobody is lost,” Miller said.

Defense has been the Falcons’ calling card this season, ranking seventh in the nation in points allowed.

“Night in and night out, we defend well,” Miller added.

Additionally, Miller has more than 700 career wins at Messiah, the most all-time (men’s or women’s) in program history. Miller currently sits fourth all time among active Division III women’s coaches in wins.

“I’ve been really blessed to work with the coaches and families during my career, they are really great to work with,” Miller said.