Ryan Moffatt didn’t follow a straight line to the NCAA Tournament. There was a stop at prep school. Then a season spent on the bench.

The Hempfield grad had to turn himself into a Division I basketball player when almost every recruiter told him he wasn’t. The one exception was Colgate coach Matt Langel.

Certain plays set Moffatt apart in Langel’s eyes. They were enough to offer a 6-foot-7 forward who was a little short on athleticism a spot on the team.

“As we watched Ryan, he wasn’t the best at anything, but he impacted winning whenever we saw him,” Langel said. “He obviously had been well-coached. Winning was really important to him. You could tell by how he competed.”

Five years later, Langel’s instincts have been proven correct. Moffatt is a vital part of Colgate’s success. The Raiders have won the Patriot League three years in a row and will take on Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:25 tonight.

Moffatt faced a difficult decision when he was a senior at Hempfield. Besides Colgate, his only opportunities were with Division III colleges. He chose to spend a year working on his game at The Hill School in Pottstown before accepting Langel’s offer.

When he arrived in Hamilton, New York, as a freshman, there was more waiting. Moffatt was a bench player who appeared in only half of Colgate’s 34 games.

“I think I’ve grown so much,” Moffatt said. “In some ways it was good for me to experience and go through that. I never would have said that back then because it was tough. I was always one of the best players on my team. It showed me I needed to keep working.”

The transformation began when Moffatt earned a place in the starting lineup as a sophomore. His role has expanded as a junior and as a senior.

Moffatt became a lights-out shooter on one of the nation’s most efficient offensive teams. He’s one of five Colgate players scoring in double figures at 10.5 points per game and has made 45.6% of his 3-point attempts.

The key was simple repetition. Moffatt showed up to practices early and worked with assistant coach Pat Moore. He took shot after shot until more of them started to fall. Making 3-pointers was his quickest path to playing time.

“When I came here as a freshman, I wasn’t really shooting, even in practice, that well or that often,” Moffatt said. “I lost my confidence. I think over half the battle is confidence. We have so many good offensive players they can’t really guard everybody. Once I had the open shots, I wanted to make sure I could step up and make them.”

The player no one wanted to recruit rarely leaves the floor these days. Moffatt plays 30 minutes per game while averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for every turnover.

Langel has a gift for finding prospects who slip through the cracks. The coach recognizes their character and envisions what they can become. Moffatt is a great discovery.

“Has his skill set improved? Yeah,” Langel said. “Has his strength and his understanding of the game and the moment improved? Yeah. He has grown as a player. He works really hard at it. I think it’s more about his knack for identifying the opportunity, what the team needs, and filling it.”

Moffatt will graduate in the spring with a degree in economics. The senior has a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to use it and is considering staying at Colgate and pursuing a second major.

Langel hopes that happens. Two of Colgate’s top players, Tucker Richardson and Oliver Lynch-Daniels, are in their fifth year. Moffatt could be next.

“He’s the quintessential Colgate player in my mind,” Langel said. “Ryan is a winner. That’s what’s most important to him. He has done that every step of the way. When you have a guy who is wired that way, it’s contagious. These guys feed off one another.”

The only accomplishment missing for Moffatt and his teammates is an NCAA Tournament win. That will be difficult to achieve in the first round. Colgate is seeded 15th and is a 13.5-point underdog against No. 2 Texas in the Midwest Region.

No matter what happens in the next game, this has been a golden era at Colgate, which has earned an NCAA bid in four of the past five years.

Langel and Moffatt took a leap of faith together. Championships followed.

“It is kind of crazy if you think about it,” Moffatt said. “Back in high school I would have liked to have multiple Division I offers. Colgate being the one to offer me was just the perfect fit. I’m enjoying my time here.”

It worked out well for Moffatt. The right school happened to be the only school that believed in him.