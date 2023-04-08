Few American things are scrutinized as closely as the recruiting of athletes to play college football and basketball.

Yet whole layers of that process have long been mysterious: What role does a school’s admissions department play? If some schools are buying players, how does anyone compete without buying them?

Everyone can “buy,’’ them (although they might not love that phrasing) within the rules now, thanks to the new landscape of name, image and likeness compensation.

How does that fit within Penn State’s (grandiose/admirable/naive) notion, first voiced by Joe Paterno, of a Grand Experiment, in which the first part of the term student-athlete can be as important as the second?

“At Penn State, we don’t cheat,’’ Brandon Short said last week. “Point blank. We were brought up in an environment where you don’t pay players.

“But the market has evolved. The rules have evolved. And the teams that already had infrastructure in place that were misbehaving, they had an advantage on Penn State.’’

Short is a quintessential Nittany Lion, an all-Big Ten linebacker who played in the NFL, became an international investment banker and is now a Penn State trustee.

The quote above is from a remarkable interview with Nate Bauer of Blue-White Illustrated.

It comes in the context of a Board of Trustees election which begins online Monday and continues through May 4, in which some candidates, notably incumbent Jay Paterno, oppose a freewheeling, big-spending approach to NIL.

Short isn’t up for re-election at the moment, but supports candidates who favor doing what it takes, in NIL terms, to win.

“For years, there has been a small group of alumni-elected trustees that have been working to undermine our athletic department,’’ he said.

“You’ve got Arch Manning (a 2023 Texas recruit), who’s the Number 1 quarterback in the country, making $3.7 million.

“That’s a massive number. We’ve got the Number 1 quarterback in the country (Drew Allar) in our huddle right now. And we need to make sure that that quarterback doesn’t feel like he needs to look at another school.’’

“We are evolving. It has to happen quickly and immediately. It’s already cost us a basketball coach. We don’t want it to cost us recruits or even our football coach.”

The football coach, James Franklin, held a somewhat out-of-the-blue media availability last June in which he wanted to talk about nothing but NIL.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had said the week before that his program needed $13 million in NIL compensation, “to keep its roster intact.’’

Asked then if Penn State has such a number, Franklin said, “Yeah, and it’s more than the numbers you’ve heard.’’ Indeed, $13 million for 85 scholarship players at a program like Ohio State (or Penn State) now seems quaintly puny.

In December, in another BWI interview (those guys are killing it), Micah Shrewsberry, then Penn State’s basketball coach, said:

“If we have a little bit more that we’re offering to our guys, or that we’re doing for our team in NIL, that top 30 (recruiting) class is probably top 15 in the country. I would say of 14 teams in the Big Ten, we’re probably 14. Maybe 13.’’

Shrewsberry, of course, is now at Notre Dame, maybe because he missed his native Indiana, maybe because Notre Dame is a better place for basketball than Penn State, or maybe because of the above.

“If (NIL) is all (recruits) talk about, I move on,’’ the new basketball coach, Mike Rhoades, told me in a podcast interview last week. “But we can use it. I wouldn’t have come here if it wasn’t a priority. It’s a priority now.’’

There was some evidence of that in the past few days. Quinton Martin, the 30th-ranked football player in the high school class of 2024, committed to Penn State Friday.

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, of course hometown Pitt and others were very interested.

Martin, from Belle Vernon, near Pittsburgh, is one of those “as an athlete,’’ prospects. He could end up playing wide receiver or defensive back, but he’s been primarily an RB, and says he fell in love wth Penn State watching Saquon Barkley.

Given the current roster, and the commitment Thursday of ex-Minnesota RB Trey Potts off the transfer portal, it seems very unlikely that Martin will play running back at Penn State in the fall of ’24.

He seems OK with it.

So maybe he’s just a Pennsylvania/Penn State guy. Still, Franklin seems well-positioned for a third straight elite class.

Penn State is also in the fight with a defensive end from Baltimore by way of IMG Academy, Ernest Willor, who’s a top 50 player nationally, and a blue-chip quarterback, Michael Van Buren, also from Baltimore.

Alabama wants these guys. So do Ohio State and Michigan. They probably aren’t into experiments, Grand or otherwise.