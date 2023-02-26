Each shot looked more difficult than the one before. There was no way Jordan Shewbridge could keep making them. Yet, somehow, he did.

Six 3-pointers. Not the wide-open kind. The kind with a hand in his face. The kind that forced him to fall backward to create enough space to fire.

Shewbridge’s teammates have seen this show before. They know what it means.

“This is a regular occurrence in practice,” Lampeter-Strasburg grad Seth Beers said. “When he gets that look in his eye, I just know to get him the ball and stay out of the way.”

Shewbridge matched his career high with 39 points and guided top-seeded Lancaster Bible College past No. 3 Penn State Abington 87-76 in the United East Conference men’s basketball championship game at Horst Athletic Center Saturday.

It was a man embracing his moment. Shewbridge has spent the past year imagining this game and how it might feel to hold this trophy. It’s why the Garden Spot grad decided to return for a fifth season.

“I wanted to come back for the guys,” Shewbridge said. “I wanted to help them win a championship. I feel like they deserve this. That’s what we did.”

At halftime, with LBC clinging to a four-point lead, the dream was in danger. That’s when Shewbridge entered the zone.

All six of his 3-pointers came in a 14-minute stretch of the second half. It started innocently with a tightly-defended shot from near the top of the key.

“He just started taking over,” said senior Adam Stoltzfus, another L-S grad. “Get the ball to Shew and let him do what he can do. He was locked in. I was like, ‘This might be good for us.’”

Shewbridge attempted seven 3-pointers in the second half. He missed one. The 6-foot guard attempted 10 free throws. He missed one. His 39 points came on 18 shots.

A rowdy student section was along for the ride. “You can’t guard him!” they chanted as another 3 splashed through the net. They were right. No one could.

“When we see him get it going, we start calling certain plays for him,” coach Jon Mack said. “We needed that moment from him. He’s done that his whole career. I’m glad he did that at the right time today.”

Three of Shewbridge’s 3-pointers were in the first 5:08 of the second half. LBC’s once-tenuous lead swelled to 13 points. The Chargers were never in danger again.

“I saw the first one go in and I kind of blacked out,” Shewbridge said. “I kept shooting. I kept letting it fly. It felt good and they all went in.”

Shewbridge became Lancaster Bible College’s all-time leading scorer when he jetted past Sam Rempel in January. His total has since climbed to 2,194 points. It’ll inch higher when the Chargers play in the NCAA Tournament next month.

Records and milestones aren’t the reason Shewbridge continued to put on his red and white No. 30 jersey. LBC hadn’t won a conference title since 2018, the year before Shewbridge arrived. He didn’t want to leave without adding a number to the banner.

This was his last chance.

“Rise to the moment,” said senior Ty Erisman, a Penn Manor grad. “This is the biggest occasion, the biggest stage. He lived up to it. He definitely had this date circled for a while. He accomplished the mission.”

Before the trophy was lifted and the pictures were taken, the most valuable player from the tournament was announced. The crowd immediately started yelling “Shew!” It was obvious who deserved the award.

Shewbridge was nervous when he later climbed the ladder with scissors in his hand. It was the first time he ever cut down a net.

“It’s emotional,” he said. “Just thinking about all the ups and downs our team went through. I’m trying to soak it in. It feels unreal to me.”

It was real.

Even if Shewbridge’s performance seemed too good to be true.