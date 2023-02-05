The greatest scorer in Lancaster Bible College history was once a player no one bothered to recruit. To say coaches missed Jordan Shewbridge isn’t quite right. They failed to imagine what he might become.

A lot can change in five seasons. It’s enough time for a basketball player to undergo a transformation.

Shewbridge has used his 120-plus games to evolve. As a player and a man. The former Garden Spot standout has earned his degree, enrolled in seminary, married his true love and poured in more than 2,000 points.

As the months fell off the calendar, Shewbridge slowly constructed a one-of-a-kind career.

“He’s definitely a big role model,” teammate Jordan Praylow said. “He’s someone you can look up to and can always go to. Numbers are important. But it’s also who the person is off the court. He’s such a good person. I’m just really proud of him.”

Shewbridge was easy to underestimate coming out of high school. He was skinny, at 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, and fired up a lot of shots.

While he never wavered from his desire to play in college, his choices were scarce. There was basically one. LBC was the only school waiting outside of the locker room after games. That was disappointing at the time. It was a blessing in hindsight.

Shewbridge took it as a sign. This campus, this gym was where he belonged.

“I knew I was going to come in here and make a difference,” he said. “I have that confidence. I knew my personal ability. But I didn’t foresee that I would be a guy who people would talk about in years to come. Building that legacy became more real as time progressed.”

Shewbridge made himself that guy. He surpassed Sam Rempel as the program’s career scoring leader on Jan. 21, breaking a record that stood for 22 years.

To become one of LBC’s all-timers, Shewbridge had to develop. He needed a new coach and a new mindset.

At his mercy

When Jon Mack was being considered for LBC’s coaching vacancy prior to the 2019-20 season, he skimmed through the roster and watched film of his future players.

Shewbridge stood out instantly. He was faster than most others in Division III. He was more athletic. Mack saw room to grow.

“I was intrigued about that,” Mack said. “I wasn’t intrigued by his shot selection. As soon as he crossed half court, he was chucking it up. Whether he had two people on him or he was open. I knew I would have to work with him.”

Shewbridge has turned into an all-around threat. He attacks the rim, takes mid-range jumpers and values defense.

The points never stopped coming. The efficiency is what improved.

“Now I see the game in a very different light,” Shewbridge said. “There are a lot of different aspects that influence it. It’s not just about scoring the ball. It’s about getting stops. It’s about doing the necessary things that it takes to win.”

Shewbridge is shooting nearly 41% and averaging 17.3 points even though everyone in the United East is trying to slow him down.

There are stretches when Shewbridge puts the team on his back. LBC is 13-6 overall and 10-1 in the conference. The Chargers are in first place and the favorites to claim their first title since 2018.

“Once you see him in that zone, there’s really no stopping him,” Praylow said. “Being able to get him involved and see him go on those streaks, it’s really huge. When you see Shew on fire, it boosts everybody as a team. We’ve got to go. We’ve got to be behind him.”

Shewbridge has grown to 6-0, 175 pounds and has reached the potential Mack once saw in those old video clips. Mack believes Shewbridge is a Division II player today.

LBC hit the jackpot when it stood outside of Shewbridge’s locker room.

“When you have an incredible shooting ability, and you have range, that’s difficult to guard,” Mack said. “Then you add handling the ball and driving to the basket. A player who can do that pretty much has the defense at his mercy.”

An eternal impact

Basketball will remain part of Shewbridge’s life forever. He’ll probably play in some rec leagues and hopes to give coaching a try. The future minister knows he will never have another experience like this one.

As the final games of his fifth season tick away, a chapter is closing. Shewbridge desperately wants to win a conference championship and is trying not to get too wrapped up in nostalgia.

Shewbridge is one of the most explosive scorers Mack has ever coached. He’s one of the best teammates Praylow has ever had.

All of that happened at LBC. It was the school that wanted him and the place he wanted to stay.

“It goes back to the why,” Mack said. “Why do you play? I think he was able to define that through his journey here. It’s bigger than basketball. A lot of people chase other things. Those things only last so long. I think he was looking for more of an eternal impact.”

The numbers will last long after Shewbridge leaves LBC and builds a life with his bride, Cameron. Shewbridge is often asked about those numbers. He tries to reflect on them and appreciate them without dwelling on them.

“It’s crazy to think about,” he said. “That I’m at that many points. It hasn’t really sat with me yet. The more I talk about it, the more I realize this is a blessing. It’s not a small feat.”

Shewbridge stands alone in LBC history. He became a better player than anyone imagined.