Kiki Jefferson has a new home.

The former Lancaster Catholic standout and Pennsylvania Player of the Year this week announced via social media that she will use her fifth and final season of NCAA eligibility as a graduate transfer to play at Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cardinals, under coach Jeff Walz, advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight time this past season, before being tripped up by eventual national runner-up Iowa.

Jefferson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a four-year starter for James Madison University, and she capped off that run this past season by being named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, and she was tabbed MVP of the Sun Belt tournament, when she helped the Dukes win the title and punch their tickets to the NCAA big dance.

Jefferson averaged 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game in her final season with JMU. She was the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year back in 2020, and a three-time conference all-star selection before JMU debuted in the Sun Belt this past season.

Jefferson, the second-leading scorer in Lancaster-Lebanon League history with 2,510 points for Lancaster Catholic, finished her career at JMU with 1,838 points — sixth in school history — and on the program’s all-time chart, she’s second with 550 made free throws, fifth in scoring average (15.8), sixth in free throw percentage (80.2) and ninth in rebounds (815).

Walz is losing six seniors and four players to the transfer portal this offseason, including All-American Hailey Van Lith who, like Jefferson, entered the portal.

