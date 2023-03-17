Despite his best efforts, Taylor Funk’s NCAA Tournament run is over. So is Ryan Moffatt’s.

Funk, the former Manheim Central standout basketball player, scored a team-high 16 points Thursday afternoon, but the 10th-seeded Utah State Aggies (26-8) dropped a 76-65 first round game to Missouri.

Funk, a graduate student, shot 7-for-16 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers in the South Region defeat. He also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds to go with three assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.

The Aggies have dropped their last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001. The loss was also the 11th straight for a Mountain West team in the NCAAs.

“It’s really, really, really, really, really hard to win in college basketball,” coach Ryan Odom said. “These guys did it. They won enough to get an at-large bid here. Even though we didn’t get what we wanted in terms of advancing in the tournament, the guys did what they have done all year and that’s continue to fight regardless of the circumstances.”

Senior guard D’Moi Hodge led the seventh-seeded Tigers (25-9) with a game-high 23 points.

Later Thursday night, Moffatt, a Hempfield graduate, and Keegan Records shared the team high with 13 points each as 15th-seeded Colgate fell to No. 2 seed Texas (27-8) 81-61 in a Midwest Region game.

Moffatt, a 6-foot-7 senior guard who averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, also had three rebounds and three steals in the defeat.

The Raiders (26-9) went just 3-for-15 from long range against a relentless and long-armed Longhorns defense. Colgate shot better than 40% before the tournament. The leading individual 3-point shooter in the country, Oliver Lynch-Daniels, went 1-for-4. He was a 50% shooter from long range this season.

Colgate, which won the Patriot League tournament for its NCAA bid, fell to 0-6 all-time in tournament play.

Another L-L alum, Cedar Crest's Ileri Ayo-Faleye, will take the floor alongside 15th-seeded Vermont in the East Regional against second-seeded Marquette at 2:45 p.m. today in Columbus.

In the women's tournament, Lancaster Catholic superstar Kiki Jefferson and Sun Belt Conference winners James Madison, the 14th seed in the South Regional, will also play in Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday vs. third-seeded Ohio State.