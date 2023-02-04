One of Brayden Meyer’s first assignments came during a basketball practice that started at 6:30 a.m. He was supposed to hold a blocking pad and ram into IUP’s big men.

First came Ethan Porterfield. Then the rest. Meyer took the hits and tried to stay on his feet. It was the Conestoga Valley grad’s informal introduction to being the team’s head manager.

“I never felt such power in a human,” Meyer said. “I was completely helpless. I was shocked at how strong and how good they were and how weak I was.”

Meyer lobbied for this job. He wanted to join one of the best Division II basketball programs in the country. That meant doing whatever was required whenever he was asked. In this case, it meant letting a 6-foot-8, 240-pound center give him a shoulder to his chest.

When he was sorting through his potential college destinations, Meyer considered major Division I schools like Kentucky and West Virginia. He wound up in Indiana, Pennsylvania, with the giant of the PSAC. IUP is 21-0 and ranked first nationally.

Meyer, now a sophomore, spent his freshman year focusing on academics before reaching out to former assistant coach Ron Fudala and asking what it took to become a manager.

After spending some time around the team during the summer, Meyer landed the not-so-glamorous gig. His many duties include filming games on an iPad, keeping stats on the bench, rebounding for players during extra workouts and setting up the locker room before games.

If anyone needs anything, Meyer tries his best to provide it. There’s no script. His tasks depend on the day.

“He has tremendous humility,” coach Joe Lombardi said. “Nothing is below him. He’ll do anything you need or ask of him. He has a great way about him. He’s always looking at how he can get something out of a situation or his circumstances.”

As IUP races toward its postseason goals, Meyer is there at every turn. He travels on every trip and attends every practice.

A diligent manager commands respect. The players count on Meyer. They appreciate him.

“The guys are really good about making me feel like I’m part of the team,” he said. “I’ll say things like, ‘You guys are No. 1.’ They’ll say, ‘No, we’re No. 1.’ It’s really a brotherhood. They make you feel that way.”

Being part of the team has always been Meyer’s hope. It started when he was at CV.

Making the cut

There have been some memorable rides in the baby blue Toyota RAV4 that Meyer drove around during high school. It was his McDonald’s bus. His Spooky Nook bus. His going-to-practice bus. One day during Meyer’s senior year, it became a party bus.

After being cut from his school teams four times in five seasons, and only getting placed on the B team in sixth grade, Meyer gave up on that particular goal. He didn’t try out as a sophomore or junior. From fifth through 11th grade, he mostly played rec.

Senior year was his last hurrah. He gave it one last shot.

“I decided, ‘Why not?’ ” Meyer said. “It was fulfilling a childhood dream. I wouldn’t let myself live it down if I didn’t try.”

Meyer’s chances were better this time. Jim Shipper, CV’s new coach, had worked with Meyer when he was younger. It was also the COVID-19 season, which meant the Buckskins kept 24 players instead of 22.

The third day of tryouts was always the roadblock. That’s when final cuts were made. When Shipper disappeared into the hallway to tell hopefuls their hopes were dashed, Meyer expected to be summoned.

Meyer was never called into the hall that day. He made the 2020-21 team.

“I was waiting for the same thing to happen that happened the past seven years, honestly,” he said. “I knew I was vulnerable. I knew I wasn’t going to be a star. I just kept an open mind until I didn’t get cut.”

Meyer was always around basketball. He grew up admiring former CV standout Connor Whitacre and played against many of the boys who ultimately became his varsity teammates. Austin Wertz and Luke Rumbaugh were pickup game rivals and good friends.

Shipper, like Lombardi at IUP, recognized Meyer’s energy and enthusiasm. CV’s coach wanted to have those intangibles around for a few months.

“It was just his love for the game,” Shipper said. “I felt his basketball IQ for a high school kid was pretty high. I saw something in that. I knew he loved the game. I wanted to offer him a spot if he was willing to work and accept the role.”

Meyer wasn’t picky about his role. He just wanted a uniform.

The 6-2 forward appeared in seven of the team’s 17 games. He made his debut in a blowout against Elizabethtown and 6-10 center Matt Gilhool, then a freshman. There’s a newspaper photo of Meyer saving the ball as it bounces out of bounds. He kept it on his fridge.

“I tried to set good screens,” Meyer said. “Be a dog and get rebounds when they were needed. I didn’t really look to shoot. I played in the paint. I was kind of an old fashioned big.”

Wertz and Cameron Swinton were in the RAV4 that day when Meyer made the cut. There was a lot of screaming. The music was blaring. It was an exciting ride home.

Two more years

Lombardi posted a video on Twitter showing Meyer standing in front of the team holding a dry erase marker. He was about to update IUP’s win total.

With a quick swipe of his right hand, the number increased by one. IUP’s players watched closely and cheered. Porterfield provided a standing ovation.

The scene was joyful. It was easy to see why Meyer wanted to be there.

“Brayden is not looking for another role,” Lombardi said. “He wants to be great at this one and he works at it. He’s a very likable person. The other players enjoy him. He’s endearing to all those he comes across.”

All of the traits that made Meyer a terrific teammate, including his unselfishness, make him a valuable manager. He said he hopes to continue for the next two seasons until he graduates.

Shipper, a former assistant coach at Elizabethtown College, knows the hard work required of managers at that level. He’s not surprised to see Meyer excel.

“People from the outside think it’s cool,” Shipper said. “You’re sitting on the team bench. You’re wearing a polo. You’re keeping stats. They don’t see the line taping on the floors. The printing out of practice plans. It’s everything from A to Z that’s expected from the manager.”

IUP has seven more games before the PSAC tournament tips off at the end of the month. If the Crimson Hawks end up lifting any trophies, whether it’s in the conference or beyond, Meyer will have a small part in it.

Meyer pursued this job because he wanted to make connections and build his resume. It has turned into so much more.

“I’m having way too much fun to stop,” he said. “You can’t buy this experience. You can’t re-do this experience. I’m just enjoying the ride while I can.”

Whether at CV or IUP, Meyer has filled a need. That’s how the kid who kept getting cut stayed in the game.