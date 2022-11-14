The high school basketball season is still a few weeks away. But the college hoops campaign for the 2022-23 season is already underway. With that in mind, there are more than 70 Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball alums on men's and women's college rosters this winter. Of those, about two dozen are starting. Below are updates on some notable performances from the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Though, we first start off with a note on a football alum.

Have an update on an L-L League alum in men's or women's basketball, swimming, wrestling or indoor track & field for the winter? Email jwalk@lnpnews.com.

Football: Indiana University of Pennsylvania wide receiver Hilton Ridley (Manheim Township) had three catches for 29 yards to help the Crimson Hawks top Shepherd 24-21 in the PSAC championship game Saturday. IUP (9-1) will now head to the NCAA Division II tournament, beginning Saturday, its opponent to be determined.

Women's Basketball

James Madison University senior Kiki Jefferson (Lancaster Catholic) had 21 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s 89-48 non-conference win over Queens to help her team improve to 2-1 overall.

Shippensburg University senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) had 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 65-42 season-opening win over Fayetteville State, and 12 points and eight rebounds in Sunday’s 51-46 win over Bowie State. Both wins were part of the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Conference Challenge.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania sophomore guard Kiera Baughman (Donegal) had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in Friday’s 66-52 season-opening win over Davis & Elkins, and 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 70-42 win over Lincoln. Both wins were part of the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Conference Challenge.

Lancaster Bible College teammates Adalyn Steiner (Cocalico), Jade Eshelman (Solanco), Jenna Dombach (Solanco) and Amber Millen (Lancaster County Christian) combined for 45 points, 22 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and four blocks in Saturday’s 97-42 season-opening win over Cairn.

Muhlenberg College junior Caroline Horst (Pequea Valley) had six points, six rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 68-60 season-opening win at Hartwick.

Men’s Basketball:

Colgate University senior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) had 11 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in Sunday’s 93-60 win over Wells to help the Raiders improve to 2-1 overall.

UMBC grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco) had 27 points, six assists and six rebounds in Monday’s 94-64 loss to Princeton.

Juniata College sophomore guard Ross Conway (Lancaster Catholic) had 13 points and five rebounds in Monday’s 93-67 win at Penn College to help the Eagles improve to 1-1 overall.

Penn State York senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 89-47 win at Williamson to help the Lions improve to 5-0.

Utah State University grad student Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had 13 points and eight rebounds in Friday’s 84-62 win over Bradley to help the Aggies improve to 2-0 overall.

York (PA) College sophomore Kai Cipalla (Warwick) had 15 points, three rebounds and three assists, and teammates Pat Gilhool (Elizabethtown), Brendan Weaver (Garden Spot) and Tate Landis (Warwick) combined for seven points, nine rebounds and seven steals in Saturday’s 71-48 win over Houghton to help the Spartans improve to 2-1 overall.

DeSales University junior forward Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 87-71 win over York (NY) College to help the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 overall.

Penn State Berks teammates Jeff Lorah (Elco) and Luke Collins (Lebanon) combined for 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in Saturday’s 88-72 win over Bard to help the Lions (1-2) pick up their first win of the season.

Penn State Mont Alto senior Dariel Rivera (McCaskey) had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 73-58 win over Bryant and Stratton to help the Lions (2-0) win the season-opening Benchoff Tournament.

Central Penn College senior Nate Jean-Philippe (Lancaster Mennonite) scored five of his 25 points in the overtime period of a 81-78 OT win over Five Towns to help the Knights (1-4) pick up their first win of the season.