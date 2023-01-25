Before he could chase his coaching dream, the one he held since seventh grade, Mark Linebaugh wanted to keep playing. He traveled to Denmark to launch a pro career.

That’s where two aspirations collided for Lycoming’s men’s basketball coach. Linebaugh’s Danish team, Falcon Basketgubben, was in danger of being relegated. It asked a 24-year-old newcomer to become its savior.

Linebaugh was named player-coach. He tried to score points, devise strategy and offer guidance to a complex roster that featured teenagers and men with families. It was his first head coaching gig. It remains his most challenging.

“That was hard,” Linebaugh said. “During timeouts, the coaches are usually talking and the players get to regroup a little bit. I was running up and down the floor, then trying to address the team and catch my breath at the same time.”

This unusual position, especially for a rookie not long removed from playing at Colgate University, put Linebaugh in some predicaments. Should he correct himself during a film session if he made a mistake? Should he draw up a final play that gave him the shot?

Linebaugh filled that role for two seasons. He also coached the women’s team during those years. It was a trial by fire that helped him figure out what he wanted in his future.

The Annville-Cleona grad definitely loved coaching. That part has never changed. He decided the college level was more suited for him.

“You try and take a little bit from everywhere you’ve been,” Linebaugh said. “What to do. What not to do. What fits your personality and your style. You formulate your philosophies, your plans and go with it.”

Linebaugh followed a winding road to his first head coaching job in the United States. It came last summer at age 40. He has been a Division III assistant at Dickinson twice and at Hobart. He has coached at both his alma maters, Annville-Cleona and Colgate. He worked under former high school coach Scott Pera at Division I Rice.

That eventually took him to Lycoming. Somewhere along the way, Linebaugh realized he wanted to stay close to home and stay with a smaller school.

“At the Division III level, what I have found is it’s more about the holistic experience for a student-athlete,” Linebaugh said. “It’s more about recruiting kids who value the academic piece as much as they value the athletic piece. Being able to balance those things.”

Lycoming brought different challenges. Linebaugh replaced Mike McGarvey, who turned the program around before departing to become associate head coach at Lafayette. The Warriors appeared in three consecutive MAC Freedom Conference championship games before Linebaugh took charge.

The former Lancaster-Lebanon League standout inherited an experienced team that was used to success. Those players were wary of a new coach.

“We were all a little scared,” senior Dyson Harward said. “Coach Linebaugh from Day 1 said, ‘I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes, but I want to lead you guys to the places you want to go.’ He has been amazing. I don’t know what other word I could use to detail the empowerment and the level of support that he gives us all.”

Lycoming is 11-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play. The Warriors sit in second place behind DeSales.

Brendon Blackson, a junior who missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles, said he and his teammates were part of the interview process. They met with Linebaugh and asked questions.

Whether it was about values, playing style or general philosophy, Blackson liked the answers. Lycoming plays fast, averaging 71 points per game, and shoots a lot of 3-pointers.

“Coach Linebaugh has been great,” Blackson said. “He has been a very pleasant surprise. He’s really caring and he’s knowledgeable about the game. I think he’s putting us in the best position to win games and be better men on and off the court.”

Linebaugh, the leading scorer for Annville-Cleona’s 1999 state championship team, has some entries on his resume that help with recruiting. He played professionally and he coached an NBA draft pick at Rice, Trey Murphy III, who plays for New Orleans.

A lot of dues needed to be paid before Linebaugh got this shot. He spent nearly 15 years at high school or as a college assistant. All of it helped. It made him better.

“His passion for coaching is something he shows day in and day out,” Blackson said. “The countless hours he spends drawing up plays, looking at film and breaking it down for us. He’s very dedicated to his job and to us.”

Linebaugh has a chance to shape a program his way for the first time.

The journey took him 4,000 miles away to Denmark. It ultimately brought him to Williamsport, two hours from his Lebanon County roots. Through it all, he never lost faith.

“I knew it was coming,” Linebaugh said. “I don’t say that arrogantly. I knew that I was meant to be a coach and the time was going to come. I knew the right place was going to come. Thankfully, last summer, we found it.”

That seventh grader would be happy with how it all turned out. The dream is alive and well.