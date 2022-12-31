The No. 1 next to IUP’s men’s basketball team is ceremonial at this point. It’s an opinion offered by a collection of rival coaches.

Whether or not the Crimson Hawks are actually the best team in the nation is an issue to be resolved in March. There’s a lot of ground to cover between now and then. A lot of potential potholes on that long road.

IUP certainly looks the part. That much was clear when the Crimson Hawks walked into Pucillo Gym and bullied Millersville 76-45 in PSAC play Friday night. They’ve won all 11 of their games. Only one opponent has stayed closer than 11 points.

The obstacles facing IUP through the rest of the PSAC schedule could be mental more than anything. Can they stay focused? Can they keep their edge?

“We know we’ve got a target on our backs,” point guard Dave Morris said. “Especially being No. 1. That made it even harder for us. We huddle up in practice and we remind each other. We got here for a reason. We want to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Teams don’t usually come into this building and push Millersville around. The Marauders were 20-2 at Pucillo dating back to last season.

IUP didn’t seem to care. It held a 13-point lead after 13 minutes and was ahead by 18 at halftime. The Crimson Hawks played like they were on a mission.

“We do a good job of making sure we keep a level head,” junior Ethan Porterfield said. “Telling each other we’re not as good as we think we are. Every time we come out we’re going to face everybody’s best chance. They’re going to give us their best game possible.”

Millersville (3-2 PSAC, 6-5), which fell to IUP in last year’s PSAC championship game, couldn’t provide much resistance.

IUP delivered some eye-opening moments along the way. Plays that might leave a defense wearing a “what are you gonna do” shrug. Two of those moments came in the second half.

Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 center, stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing. It came a few minutes after he posted up and made a fallaway 10-footer from the right block. Porterfield hit 5 of 7 shots, scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists.

Morris, a 6-1 point guard who started his collegiate career at Tennessee State, floated across the lane and dropped in a gravity-defying reverse layup from the other side. Morris was 8-for-12 for 19 points to pair with four assists.

It was 55-25 after Morris’ acrobatic shot. IUP built a 30-point lead in 28 minutes.

Coach Joe Lombardi has built a juggernaut. His program is 104-9 since the start of the 2018-19 season. He can’t say if this is his best team. That’s impossible to know today. He conceded, “It has a chance to be.”

How IUP handles the next two months will make that determination.

“The biggest challenge is to keep improving,” Lombardi said. “They’ve written books on it. Good is the enemy of great. That’s human nature. I have good challenges, I guess. I’m very blessed. It’s to keep them hungry so that we don’t waste many days in our pursuit to be worthy in March.”

Morris is part of IUP’s western Pennsylvania flavor. Four of the five starters hail from that part of the state. The redshirt senior is from Strong Vincent. He’s the only Erie County player to ever score 2,000 career points.

Leading scorer Shawndale Jones came from Kiski School near Pittsburgh. Porterfield arrived from Sharon. Kyle Polce is a sharpshooter from Pine-Richland. The only member of the first five from outside the area is Tomiwa Sulaiman, who arrived from London.

Lombardi has turned Indiana, Pennsylvania, into a destination. Porterfield said IUP’s starters were local when he was making his college choice three years ago. That was a selling point.

“I knew those guys,” Porterfield said. “I played in high school with them. They were older than me. If they really liked it, I figured that was the place to go. This is definitely the ideal spot. This is the best decision I ever made in my life.”

IUP had 20 assists on 32 field goals Friday. The Crimson Hawks like to share the ball and celebrate each other’s success. When reserve center Callum MacNamara entered the game late and scored six points, the starters jumped up and cheered for him.

Porterfield and Morris both called this team a brotherhood. That’ll help IUP navigate those potholes.

“It’s the culture here,” Morris said. “The teams before us paved the way for us. I can’t give all the credit to us. They put that work in. My visit, I saw that right away. I wanted to be part of it. I knew we could do something special eventually.”

That could be later this season. IUP has a chance to be No. 1 when it counts.