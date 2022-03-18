On March 18, 1991, the Philadelphia 76ers retired Wilt Chamberlain's No. 13. Chamberlain played 14 seasons in the NBA, four of them for the Sixers. He was the NBA MVP as member of the 1966-67 Sixers' championship team, which is considered one of the best of all time.

Wilt Chamberlain stats via basketball-reference.com

He also played for the Warriors and Lakers, a team he won an NBA title with in the 1971-72 season. Both the Warriors and Lakers have also retired Chamberlain's number.

Quiz

Chamberlain is one of 10 Sixers who have had their numbers retired. Who are the other 76ers who have had their jerseys raised to the rafters and what were their numbers.

In addition, the Sixers retired the microphone of longtime public address announcer Dave Zinkoff.