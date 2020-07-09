When the NBA returns to play on July 30 in Orlando many players will have social justice messages on the back of their jerseys.

Among the messages players will wear will be "Black Lives Matters," "Say Their Names," "Love Us," "I Can't Breathe," "Listen," "Justice Now" and "Equality," which is the most popular choice according to Marc J. Spears at ESPN.com.

Here are some of the other messages players will share, including Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle, who will sport the message "Vote" on his No. 22 jersey.