The Northwest Lancaster County River Trail has become hugely popular since the first segment opened in 2013. Now, a northernmost 3-mile section from Bainbridge to Falmouth has been paved and opened to the public, and some might say it has the best scenery and features of all.

It also means you now can bike or walk for 14 miles from Columbia to almost the Dauphin County line along the Susquehanna on a flat, paved, multiuse trail.

Think expansive river views, two very intact locks of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal, woods of towering trees, Pennsylvania’s first forest garden on public lands, wetlands and more.

“Our section is just full of things that will make you stop and wonder why that’s there,” says Stephen Mohr, a supervisor for Conoy Township who has dreamed of this trail for 35 years.

The new trail section has not been formally dedicated. Starting Monday, crews will be filling in the sides of the 10-foot-wide pavement so there is no dropoff. But with natural jewels like this, word has spread quickly.

I walked the trail Monday for a few hours in light rain and still encountered a dozen bikers and walkers. A check of the trail logbook showed recent visitors from Philadelphia, Harrisburg and throughout Lancaster County.

“It’s flat with beautiful views,” reported an appreciative Tara Ash, of Manheim Township. She was bicycling with a friend, Jenny Mercandetti, of Lancaster city. They had started in Columbia. “This is my longest ride and I’m so glad I got to do it here,” Mercandetti said.

Trail access points in Conoy Township off Route 441 are on Race Street in Bainbridge, Prescott Road, Kings Road and the trail terminus off of Collins Road at the Falmouth boat access at Fisherman’s Park.

Paved parking and portable toilets are located at Bainbridge, as well as Prescott and Collins roads. Primitive parking is available at the Kings Road access. It is scheduled to be improved.

Until recent months, there was only a small footpath that passed between trees, following the old canal towpath that mules used to pull canal boats.

Most of the wider, paved trail follows that towpath, though it was moved in places to avoid wetlands and other obstacles.

Conoy supervisors made the decision to pave the route and clear a wider right of way to accommodate multiple uses, not just walking. There was pushback by some who wanted that portion of the river tail to remain a primitive path through the woods.

But I couldn’t find any user on Monday who wasn’t pleased with the result.

Not Bob Dunn, 75, who lives a mile from the trail and has hiked it for 23 years, losing 127 pounds in the process.

“I’m glad they did this because you have so many people into fitness now. You have people in wheelchairs who are stuck at home most of the time. Now they can get out. You see a lot of couples pushing kids. This is a real plus for the community,” Dunn said, umbrella in hand.

For those who would like to follow the old trail on the tow path, there are still at least two sections where you can do so. One is from behind the circa-1947 Red Roost shack along the trail north to the Lancaster Conservancy’s Forest Garden. Be sure to look up in the left corner of the red building on stilts to see the high water mark from Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.

Another short section of original trail is from the Forest Garden on the river side to a house, known as the Cable House because it once carried electrical lines from the York Haven Dam across the river.

The old canal, which opened in 1833, is almost always just off to your side, and its construction — with only manpower and crude tools — is still something to marvel at. Go to the edge of the trail at some point and stare down at the hand-placed, hand-cut stonework, sometimes 15 feet high.

Do not miss the two locks still in very good shape along the trail. One is right behind the Red Roost. Look for the wooden arrow sign along the trail pointing the way. Note the curved walls of the lock.

The second lock is located just off the parking lot at trail’s end on Collins Road. In addition to the intact lock, there is a second space where ailing canal boats were placed in dry dock and repaired.

There also are the remains of an aqueduct near the Kings Road access that carried canal boats over a stream. Notice the etched drill marks on some of the stones that have collapsed.

There are some great open views of the river right out of Bainbridge heading upriver. And one of the best is near the end of the trail where a wide grassy side trail from the Lancaster Conservancy’s Forest Garden heads to the river.

The Forest Garden is five acres of native plants and trees to bring back a floodplain forest. But most of the plantings bear fruits and nuts that the public is welcome to nibble on. Trails wind through the property.

The forest garden is part of the 70-acre Conoy Wetlands Nature Preserve that also includes a large manmade wetlands. The wetlands are not yet accessible but plans are to build side trails to them and several birdwatching blinds and platforms.

As you walk the trail, look around and notice how many symbols are within view to mark the evolution of transportation and energy through the ages. You are walking on a canal, which was doomed by the railroad that took over some of the canal right of way. Large transmission power lines cross the trail to carry power from the Brunner Island power plant and the York Haven hydroelectric dam, visible on the York County side of the river.

There are still many large silver maple and other trees that are just beginning to turn color so expect good leaf peeping if you try out the trail in the next couple of weeks.

Eventually, the township wants to convert an old bait shop at the Collins Road terminus into some kind of welcome center for the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

There also are hopes to build trails closer to the river in a section where the trail veers away somewhat.

The trail passes across land owned by Conoy Township and the Lancaster Conservancy. Also key to securing that land for the public has been the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Mohr and his family bought much of what is now the section of trail south of Bainbridge in the 1980s to preserve it for future public use.

“Everybody is very excited and happy,” said Mike Domin, chief planner for the county Planning Commission, of the growing Northwest Lancaster County River Trail. “Everybody uses that and it’s always filled with people. It’s a really wonderful asset for the community. It’s amazing to me that we have been able to stitch this together.”

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.