READING - Pottsville Nativity has enough youth and size to be a factor in the Class A boys’ basketball state playoffs for the immediate future.

The Hilltoppers were too big- not too tough or polished or focused, but too big - for Mount Calvary here Tuesday.

Nativity eliminated the Chargers, 77-59, in a second-round A state-tournament game at the Geigle Complex.

The Hilltoppers (20-7) got 24 points and 11 rebounds from 6-5 sophomore Marquis Ratcliff and 23 and 10 from 6-6 junior Kegan Hertz. Nativity also got eight three-pointers from five different players.

That’s about the story, except for the scrap that Mount Calvary (26-3) showed in hanging tough until near the end.

“I was them (on tape) seven times,’’ Mount Calvary coach Kory Pruner said. “I never saw that many guys shoot like that.’’

Mount Calvary’s only answer for the Nativity bigs was to speed the Hilltoppers up before they got the ball inside. That led to Nativity kicking the ball around (15 first-half turnovers).

And that led to the Chargers resolutely working back from a 31-16 deficit to within six, at 31-25, on two Aidan Masters free throws with 1:22 left in the half.

But a first-half-ending sequence was a back-breaker. Mount Calvary had a bad, live-ball turnover that led to Nativity’s Jacob Hoffman scoring, plus a foul, on the break.

He missed the free throw, but Ratcliff got the rebound and stuck it in.

Masters slashed and scored at the other end, but Ratcliff banked in a 30-foot heave at the buzzer.

That made seven Nativity points in the final :19.4 of the half, and a 38-27 lead.

“Down six, we wanted to go for the last shot,’’ Pruner said. “Unfortunate turnover there. The heave wasn’t as killer, to me, as not having control.’’

And that wasn’t as killer as Nativity scoring on its first six possessions of the second half. It was 50-31 at that point.

Mount Calvary kept pushing, forced 23 turnovers for the game and got the lead to 12 a couple times.

“Even in the fourth quarter, a couple bad turnovers, some missed layups, us missing some shots we usually make, …. It could have been a seven-point game with two minutes left,’’ Pruner said.

Junior guard Aidan Masters led the Chargers with 18 points. Jack Hilsher and Hunter Stewart added 10 each Stewart doing his damage against the big guys around the hoop.

Masters and Stewart lead a solid nucleus that returns next year from a team that won conference and District Three championships.

“I really want to thank our seniors for being team-first,’’ Pruner said. “They set a tone as far as playing hard, and that’s what we did. All year, we played hard.

“I’m really excited about the direction we’re heading.’’