LouLou

LouLou, the ACC Bat Dog, a retriever, wrestles a Maryland bat back to the dugout against Georgia Tech during the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, May 25, 2014. Georgia Tech won 9-4. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

 Bob Leverone

Today is National Puppy Day. Here's a look at players and teams interacting with their canine friends.

Sign up for our newsletter