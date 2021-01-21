It goes in the books as Carter Nuneville hitting two game-winning free throws in the final seconds, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the grunt work of Carson Nash.

It was Nash who grabbed a key offensive rebound moments earlier and Nuneville, who was later fouled and went to the line with three seconds left in a tie game.

Nuneville sank both to give Cocalico a 45-43 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in a battle of unbeaten boys basketball teams in Section Three action Thursday night in Denver.

The Eagles (3-0 Section Three, 4-0 overall) now own a half-game lead over the Pioneers (3-1, 4-1).

“It’s as big as they can get at this point in the season,” Cocalico coach Seth Sigman said of the win. “It’s kind of the elephant in the room the past few years. We’ve been hanging around, we’ve been right there, but we could never get over the hump.”

Nuneville finished with a game-high 13 points, including five each in the opening and final quarters.

L-S had the hot hand early, opening up a 9-3 lead, before the Eagles closed the quarter on an 11-5 run, tying the score at 14-14.

The Pioneers scored the first two points of the second quarter for a 16-14 lead, only to disappear on offense. L-S went the final 7:40 of the half without a basket.

The Eagles, meanwhile, ran off the final nine, including a four-point play from Trey Rios (10 points), and took a 23-16 lead into the break.

“In each of our games so far we’ve had a really good defensive quarter,” Sigman said. “When we can lean on our defense to have a lockdown quarter like that, it’s a big bonus for us.”

As well as things went for the Eagles in the second quarter, it was just the opposite to open the third.

Lampeter-Strasburg reeled off the second half’s first nine points to regain a 25-23 advantage, while the Cocalico offense stalled. The Eagles missed their first five shots and 10 of their first 11 in the quarter.

“Unfortunately, we have one of those each game as well,” said Sigman. “Sometimes execution goes away a little bit, but you just have to ride it out.”

The Eagles did just that and made it a 28-28 game heading into the final quarter. A 5-0 run out of the gate gave Cocalico a 33-28 edge with 6:35 to go.

When Isaiah Parido (12 points) sank a 3-pointer, L-S regained a 38-37 lead with 3:18 left.

Trailing 42-41 in the closing minute, Nash (12 points) cleaned up a Nuneville missed free throw and scored a bucket to shift the lead back to the Eagles. The Pioneers’ Luke Vranich sank one of two at the line, tying the game 43-43 with 24 seconds to go.

The Nash rebound and Nuneville free throw combination came 21 seconds later.

“Carson Nash was an animal tonight,” Sigman said. “Those are game-winning plays. When you get an offensive rebound late like that, it’s huge.”