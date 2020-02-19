NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Chris Buescher (17) goes low to avoid Ryan Newman (6) a he wrecks and flips on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

 Terry Renna

Ryan Newman, the NASCAR driver who was seriously hurt Monday during the Daytona 500, has been released from the Halifax Medical Center, as reported by NBC news.

Earlier today, this photo was taken with Newman and his daughters.