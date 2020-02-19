Ryan Newman, the NASCAR driver who was seriously hurt Monday during the Daytona 500, has been released from the Halifax Medical Center, as reported by NBC news.
UPDATE: Ryan Newman released from hospital two days after Daytona 500 crash, Roush Fenway Racing says. pic.twitter.com/f05LBqPjeu— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2020
Earlier today, this photo was taken with Newman and his daughters.
Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020