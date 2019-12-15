Two years ago, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield had the best quarterback-season in the history of college football.

Last season, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray had a better one.

This season, LSU’s Joe Burrow was better than Murray.

Once again, I used my Heisman Trophy vote on the quarterback with the best stats. Once again, I’m not thrilled about it.

The argument for Burrow is strong and straightforward: He is the best player on the No. 1 team in the country. He has historically brilliant numbers: 78 percent of passes completed for 4,715 yards (10.7 per attempt), 48 touchdowns, six interceptions and an efficiency rating of 201.5.

He aces the eye test, and his year has fueled an offensive resurgence at LSU that is the reason they’re the No. 1 team in the country.

And yet there’s an urge to say, …. meh.

We’re in an era where some QB does something like this every year.

Burrow didn’t even lead the country in pass efficiency this season. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa did (206.9), although due to injuries he did it in little more than half of Burrow’s “action plays,’’ which are plays on which he passed or ran. That’s something like having the highest batting average but too few at-bats to win the batting title.

The numbers are sobering. Penn State fans will recall the spectacular season Kerry Collins had for the Lions in 1994.

Collins’ rating that year, 172.9, was second in the history of the sport, behind Jim McMahon at pass-happy Brigham Young in 1980.

Now it’s 49th. Of the top seven passer-rating seasons of all time, the oldest happened in 2016.

Also, this is the third straight year in which a consensus genius offensive mind - Joe Brady, LSU’s 30 year-old, first-year passing-game coordinator, is the new hot guy - has guided a QB to the Heisman.

Given all of the above, I was prepared to vote for Ohio State DE Chase Young, after watching in person Young’s four-sack performance against Penn State Nov. 23.

But the following week, in the Buckeyes’ biggest game of this and every regular season, Michigan located Young and blocked him. He was a non-factor in that game and was merely pretty good the following week, with seven tackles and no sacks, vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

Young was fifth on his own team in tackles. Yes, that includes missing two games due to suspension. In his team’s two biggest games, he had a combined seven tackles and no sacks.

In LSU’s two biggest games (at Alabama and vs. Georgia’s supposedly elite defense in the SEC title game), Burrow went an insane 60-77 for 742 yards, seven TDs and no turnovers.

Will some other QB, coupled with and X-and-O wizard, do something like that again next year? Probably.

Would Burrow have won the Heisman if Joe Brady were still with the New Orleans Saints? Probably not.

But quarterback remains the hardest position to play in team sports, and the most important position on the football field. When one QB does what Burrow does, and has the impact on his team, and his team on the national picture, that Burrow/LSU did, it would take a pretty epic performance by anyone else to wrestle away the big trophy.

The ballot: 1. Joe Burrow, 2. Chase Young, 3. Justin Fields.

Fields will of course start next year as the heavy favorite, but Burrow was 200-1 four months ago.