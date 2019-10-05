The soles of Michael Hnatkowsky’s turf cleats are gold.
Saturday afternoon, Muhlenberg’s junior quarterback was as good as.
Hnatkowsky was a near-perfect 17-for-18, passing for 305 yards and five touchdowns as the Mules (4-0 Centennial Conference, 5-0 overall), ranked No. 7 in the AFCA D3 poll, downed Franklin & Marshall 49-6.
“What was that old saying,” F&M coach John Troxell asked, “Mama said there’d be days like this?
“I’ve been on both sides of it,” he said. “There’s a reason why they’re one of the best in the country.”
The Mules reminded the Shadek Stadium assemblege of that before they were settled in their seats, taking the opening kickoff and driving 70 yards in five plays.
Four were passes, including Hnatkowsky’s opening completion, 44 yards to Max Kirin, and an 8-yard TD toss to Chris Hillburn.
F&M (2-2, 3-2) answered with quarterback Garrett Perschy taking an option keeper two yards to the endzone before defensive end Dante Lonardo, a senior who began his career at Lafayette University, blocked Jack Rodenberger’s PAT .
Hnatkowsky connected with Kirin (6 catches, 167 yards, two TDs) for a 35-yard score on a post route and, as F&M moved across midfield on the next possession, it looked like a track meet was going to break out.
“It certainly had that look early on in the game,” said Mules coach Nate Milne. “Their offense came out lights out.
“Our defense settled in a little bit,” he said, “and I think it really helped with us answering back on the offensive side.”
Taking over at their 13 after F&M punted, the Mules converted two key third downs on a 13-play, 87-yard possession.
F&M forced a third-and-11 after Calvin Krippner tackled Nick DeLucas for a two-yard loss.
Hnatkowsky tossed a 12-yard completion to Mitch Daniel to keep the chains moving.
A five-yard tackle for loss by Luke Strauss forced a third-and-12. Hnatkowsky found Daniel for 14 yards, then hit Nick Ugarte for 41 yards to the F&M 1. Hnatkowsky scored two plays later.
All day the Mules receivers roamed free, like butterflies in a field, and Hnatkowsky’s line gave him time to find them.
“We just connected on our shots,” said Hnatkowsky, the Penn Charter grad hard pressed to remember when he had a better game. “It was a great day all around.”
A 54-yard TD toss to Kirin and a 13-yard score to Ryan Curtiss opened a 35-6 lead.
F&M put a drive together late in the first half, moving to the Mule 17.
In a one step forward, two steps back series of plays, the Dips got to the 13, sandwiched between procedure penalties, finally stalling at the 18.
Rodenberger’s 35-yard field goal try was blocked by Nick Sirico.
Jack Ernst recovered at the 9, rambling down the left sideline to the Dip 48, where he lateraled to Micky Kober.
Kober took it the rest of the way for a back-breaking touchdown, with 1:25 to play before halftime.
Hnatkowsky threw 33-yard TD to Curtiss (4-67, 2 TDs) for his 16th-straight completion, then broke the spell, missing Michael Feaster with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
His final pass of the day, to Hillburn, went for a yard loss and he yielded the turf to backup Ethan Brader.
The Dips got to the Mule 17 early in the fourth quarter before turning the ball over on downs.
A 66-yard completion from Jack Donaghy to Walt Wynkoop, midway through the fourth, put the ball on the three before an incompletion in the endzone marked their last stand.
Muhlenberg took over and ran out the final 5:18.
“I said to the kids, ‘You don’t get measured by just one game’.” Troxell said. “We have to do a great job of rebounding and coming back.”
With a bye week ahead, that comeback begins at Johns Hopkins in two weeks.