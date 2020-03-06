STEELTON - An historic season keeps getting better for Mount Calvary’s basketball team.
The Chargers (26-2) held off North Penn-Liberty, 63-57, in the first round of the Class A boys’ basketball state playoffs at Steel-High Friday.
It was the second state-tournament win in school history, and came a week after the first District Three championship in school history.
“Our big-picture goals were to win the district and win a game in states,’’ second-year coach Kory Pruner said.
“Now we have to keep grinding against really good competition.’’
The Chargers had to get out of their own way early Friday, which Pruner attributed to two factors.
“Maybe the stage, the pressure was a part of it,’’ he said. “I thought some of our guys were playing for themselves a little bit. We talked (at halftime) about playing for the name on the front on the uniform.’’
The result was seven straight empty possessions, five of them the result of turnovers, in the first quarter. The Chargers trailed by as much as six, at 17-11, early in the second quarter.
A couple elements turned it around. Mount Calvary got a better activity level from its bigs, particularly 6-2 junior Hunter Stewart (10 points), which negated the presence in the middle of Brandon Thompson, North Penn’s 6-7 center.
The Chargers also did a better job defensively on the Mounties’ point guard, Noah Spencer, a relentless penetrator.
“Our original plan was to play him full-court,’’ Pruner said. “We scrapped that and started picking him up at half. Really good player.”
Spencer managed only three of his 19 points in the third quarter, when the game turned hard in Mount Calvary’s favor.
Finally, Pruner played his entire bench, everybody with a uniform.
“I didn’t expect to play everybody,’’ he said. “I’m sure some of them didn’t expect to play as many minutes as they did.’’
It allowed the Chargers to survive foul trouble by point guard Aiden Masters, who missed most of the third period after picking up his third. They also got good stuff off the bench from freshman guard Brett Taylor, who scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
So it was that the Chargers took a working margin into the stretch drive, got to the foul line over and over, and made just enough free throws to close the deal.
Masters locked it up by making two at the line, the last of his 22 points, to make the lead five with :17.6 left.
North-Penn Liberty, the four seed from District Four, bows out at 20-6.