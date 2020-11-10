Mount Calvary outlasted scrappy Lititz Christian 3-1 (25-10, 25-17, 21-25, 14-25) to capture the District Three Class 1A girls volleyball championship Tuesday night in Elizabethtown.

After falling in the third game to allow the Eagles back into the match, Mount Calvary clamped down at the beginning of the fourth set behind the strong play of Kara Locker and Kami Mummau. Locker tallied four straight service points while contributing strong play from the back-line and a spectacular one-handed dig.

Meanwhile, Mummau, who led all players with 14 kills, continued to do what she did all night, blending power and finesse with an array of thunderous spikes, combined with lobs just over the outstretched hands of would-be blockers.

Trailing 12-4 in the decisive game, however, Lititz Christian battled back, closing to within 17-12. But Locker again executed six straight service points. Moments later, a strike from Mummau sailed inches wide from icing the match, but when a Lititz Christian serve sailed long on the next point, the Chargers’ fans and team erupted in jubilant celebration.

In the first game, strong serves for the Chargers from Locker and Alivia Rutt kept Lititz Christian scrambling to scrape together returns, and Mount Calvary's attack clicked like clockwork. Using constant communication, an array of fakes and skillful passing from multiple players, the Chargers raced to a 25-10 win.

Despite the lopsided first game, the Eagles refused to go away quietly. Behind the strong defensive play of Moriah Kreiser, who led all players with 10 digs, and the strong offensive play of Lana Bert, who led Lititz Christian with five kills, the Eagles were as close as 16-14.

Momentum turned, however, when Rachel Green’s miraculous dig that rolled over the net for a point was followed up by two athletic diving digs by Locker, who posted six digs for the Chargers. From there, Mount Calvary ran off five straight points and secured a 25-17 win.

Although they trailed 2-0, the Eagles refused to stay grounded, and the third game provided some intense back-and-forth play. Lititz Christian’s Lydia Eckman provided solid defense at the net, executing three blocks and helping the Eagles jump out to leads of 7-3 and 10-6.

Rutt got the Chargers out of their rut with her strong hits along the right side, helping Mount Calvary storm back to take an 18-15 lead. The Eagles soared next with four straight points, including an ace and a strong kill from the near the back line by Hannah Jordan, leading to a 25-21 win, and tightening the match at two games to one.